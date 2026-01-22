Orioles Claim Super Utility Man Off Waivers from Phillies

The Baltimore Orioles are adding a utility player to their roster.

Baltimore announced on Thursday that they claimed utility hitter Weston Wilson off of waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies and have designated left-handed pitcher José Suarez for assignment.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/8kEIRIUqhI — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) January 22, 2026

Wilson has spent his entire three-year career with the Phillies and was recently DFA'd by them after they re-signed catcher J.T. Realmuto. During his three seasons with the ballclub, Wilson slashed .242/.328/.428 with nine home runs, 29 RBI and an OPS of .756 across 103 career games; however, he only batted .198/.282/.369 in a career-high 125 plate appearances this past season for Philadelphia in 54 games.

The 31-year-old offers great flexibility throughout the diamond, having played at first, second, and third base, as well as in both left and right field throughout his brief playing career. Wilson also does not have any minor league options left, meaning he would have to make an impression during spring training if he wants to make the Orioles' Opening Day roster, or he would be placed on waivers for the second time this offseason.

As for the other roster move they made, the Orioles designated the aforementioned Suarez for assignment, who they recently claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves after they DFA'd outfielder Marco Luciano. Given the amount of the depth the O's already have for their pitching staff, it did seem like a long shot that Suarez would remain on the roster.

In just seven games (one start) last year for the Braves, the 28-year-old logged a 2-0 record with a 1.86 ERA, 16 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.29 across 19.1 innings pitched.

The O's are continuing to add depth to their roster, which has already been significantly reinforced this offseason after a disappointing 2025 campaign. Baltimore had added a couple of power-hitting bats by acquiring outfielder Taylor Ward from the Los Angeles Angels back in November, as well as signing Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal during the Winter Meetings.

The Orioles have also retooled both their rotation and bullpen by re-signing veteran starter Zach Eflin to a one-year deal, trading for fellow right-handed starter Shane Baz from the Tampa Bay Rays and inking a two-year deal with Ryan Helsley to be their closer.

Wilson will now get the opportunity to make a name for himself and try to be a mainstay in the Orioles' organization after being let go by the Phillies.

