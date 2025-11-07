Orioles emerge as potential Tarik Skubal landing spot
In the weeks between the Detroit Tigers getting eliminated from the 2025 MLB postseason and the end of the World Series, arguably the biggest story aside from the baseball still being played was rumors swirling that the team might try to trade 2024 (and likely 2025) AL Cy Young Award winner, Tarik Skubal.
Skubal is the best left-handed pitcher in the world right now. And while it might seem absurd that the Tigers would consider trading him, all indications are that the two sides are worlds apart with contract extension talks. And given that Skubal will become a free agent after next season (assuming he doesn't re-sign with Detroit), the Tigers would be wise to get something in return for him instead of letting him walk.
Read more: How Craig Albernaz could change Adley Rutschman's Orioles future
However, Detroit's front office has since stated that they have no intention of trading Skubal this winter, which has caused chatter to die down. While there's a world where they trade Skubal during the 2026 season (likely only if the Tigers are out of playoff contention by the trade deadline), Skubal hitting free agency this time next year appears to be the most likely outcome.
Insider Names Orioles Among Possible Fits for Tarik Skubal
One would immediately consider the Baltimore Orioles a top landing spot for Skubal if he does enter free agency, if only because the team has been notoriously reluctant to pursue the best (and the priciest) free agency in the past.
But that didn't keep The Athletic's MLB insider, Ken Rosenthal, from citing the Orioles specifically when speaking about Skubal entering free agency in 2026, during his November 6 appearance on Foul Territory.
"You can look at any team that is a big market team, or even a team like the Orioles [for Skubal]," Rosenthal said, per an X post from Foul Territory. "The Orioles took that chance with Corbin Burnes. They acquired him, and it worked out well."
It was fascinating to hear Rosenthal call the Orioles out specifically, if only because he only named one other team as a potential Skubal suitor (the New York Mets).
Of course, the big difference between pursuing Skubal in free agency and trading for Corbin Burnes in February 2024 is exactly that — the Orioles traded for Burnes rather than giving him a contract in free agency, which was easier on their finances than signing Burnes in free agency would have been.
Still, Rosenthal's naming the Orioles has got to be a good sign, and could be enough for fans to hang their hopes on for the next year.