Baltimore Orioles Considering This Rotation Plan

The Baltimore Orioles are entering the 2026 season with a new look roster and multiple new faces in the rotation and bullpen. On Thursday, manager Craig Albernaz outlined a potential rotation plan to start the season.

In 2025, the Orioles struggled to field a competitive rotation. Free agent acquisition Charlie Morton struggled with the O’s, posting a 0-6 record with a 10.36 ERA in his first six starts. Tomoyuki Sugano showed flashes of what made him an attractive free agent out of Japan, but the Orioles ultimately decided to move on after just a one-year deal; Sugano recently signed a one-year contract with the Colorado Rockies.

Craig Albernaz said the Orioles would consider using a 6-man rotation this season. Everything will be discussed and all options are on the table. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) February 12, 2026

The rest of the rotation was struck by injuries. The Orioles received abbreviated seasons from Cade Povich, Kyle Bradish, and Trevor Rogers, the latter two returning from significant absences.

The Orioles enter spring training with a healthy rotation and a couple of new faces in Shane Baz and the recently signed Chris Bassitt. Baltimore paid a hefty price for Baz in the form of multiple top prospects, but Albernaz and the Orioles are bullish on Baz, with the manager recently stating that his upside "is a Cy Young winner". Bassitt, 36, recently pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays in last year’s World Series and signed a one-year, $18.5 million deal with the Orioles on Wednesday.

Read More: Orioles Among Teams Showing the Most Interest in Zac Gallen

With so many healthy bodies and capable arms, Albernaz revealed that he wouldn’t be opposed to using a six-man rotation to start the year. As it stands, the Orioles have six bona fide starting pitchers in Rogers, Bradish, Baz, Bassitt, Zach Eflin, and Dean Kremer. This list does not even include Povich, who, with Bassitt's signing, is likely to start the year in the bullpen or at Triple-A Norfolk.

"We want to make sure that we’re putting our players in the best chance to succeed, and a six-man rotation might be an option, a regular five-man. It all depends,” Albernaz said to the media on Thursday. "For us, we’re talking through everything, as well we should. We just want to be prepared. I think I’d consider anything. I think all options are on the table."

With the addition of RHP Chris Bassitt, the Orioles seemingly have 6 starters (or more) for only 5 spots.



Could a 6-man rotation be on the table for 2026?



"For us, we’re talking through everything, as well we should. We just want to be prepared."https://t.co/9IrNQ6vdCA — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) February 12, 2026

If the Orioles have any hope of competing in a stacked AL East this year, they will need a healthy rotation. Even with good health, the rotation does not come without question marks. Rogers will need to prove he can perform at the level he did when he returned last season, Bradish will need to prove he can stay healthy, and Eflin is returning from a major back procedure in the offseason.

For now, the Orioles’ rotation is as promising as it has been in years. If a six-man rotation can provide extra rest and potentially prevent any major injuries, then it is certainly something that Baltimore should consider, especially if they have their sights on competing in October.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Recommended Articles