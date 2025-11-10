Orioles could be dark horse team for superstar slugger in free agency
Baltimore Orioles owner David Rubenstein implied last Tuesday that the club is capable of operating like a big-market team. Whether their offseason spending reflects that remains to be seen.
In an article published Monday, The Athletic evaluated every club’s chances of signing baseball’s consensus No. 1 free agent — Kyle Tucker — by grouping teams into tiers. The Orioles were placed in Tier 7 of 11, but according to the report, two executives from different organizations identified them as an under-the-radar team that could engage with the superstar outfielder.
Tucker, who turns 29 in January, is coming off his first season with the Chicago Cubs after earning three All-Star selections and winning one World Series ring in seven years with the Houston Astros. Despite battling injuries, he still made the All-Star team in 2025, posting a .266/.377/.464 slash line with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs over 136 games.
While those numbers dipped slightly from his typical production, Tucker’s consistent track record has him projected to command a contract well in excess of $300 million. Since 2021, he ranks 11th in WAR and grades as the ninth-best hitter in baseball, according to FanGraphs.
The Athletic reported that the Orioles are open to pursuing a premium bat, both in terms of price and production. While it is not yet known whether Baltimore has specific interest in Tucker, team president Mike Elias does have familiarity with him; he drafted the lefty slugger fifth overall in 2015 during his time as the Astros’ scouting director.
Before finishing last in the American League East with a disappointing 75-87 record in 2025, the Orioles had won more games (192) than any other AL club over the previous two seasons. They believe they can return to postseason contention with improved offensive results next year, and adding a veteran outfield bat could help accomplish that.
If there is any risk in making a decade-long commitment to Tucker, who will be 30 in the second year of his next contract, it is how many prime seasons he has left. He has typically graded above average on the basepaths and won a Gold Glove Award in 2022, but both his speed and defense have declined in recent years.
During his Gold Glove season, Tucker was credited with 15 defensive runs saved and +5 Outs Above Average in right field. His OAA dipped into the negatives in 2023 before rebounding slightly the following year, but in 2025, both his DRS (-1) and OAA (-2) were below average. Meanwhile, his sprint speed ranked in the 26th percentile, according to Statcast, down from the 60th percentile in 2021.
With the Orioles lacking a true major league center fielder, Tucker’s fit alongside Dylan Beavers and Colton Cowser is imperfect, as all three are best suited for corner spots. Still, if Baltimore covets a premium bat to complement Gunnar Henderson, Adley Rutschman, and Samuel Basallo at the top of the lineup, it would be difficult to find a better answer than Tucker in free agency.
In addition to their need for a veteran outfield bat, Baltimore’s offseason to-do list includes rebuilding a bullpen that was dismantled at the trade deadline. The club could also use another frontline starter, though across the league, the most significant additions at that spot are expected via trade rather than free agency.