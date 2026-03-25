Orioles DFA Former Top Prospect Ahead of Opening Day

The road to Opening Day is paved with difficult decisions. The Baltimore Orioles made one of those on Tuesday evening as the team goes through its final roster cuts ahead of Thursday’s season opener.

As first reported by Francys Romero via his X account, infielder Bryan Ramos was informed that he did not make the Orioles’ final Opening Day roster. The former top prospect was acquired twice by the Orioles in one week in February: first as a trade from the Chicago White Sox, and then a few days later via waivers, after he was DFA’d by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Bryan Ramos was informed that he did not make the Orioles’ roster and was designated for assignment, per sources. — Francys Romero (@francysromeroFR) March 25, 2026

Ramos was a highly sought-after international free agent who signed with the White Sox in 2018. He was promoted to the major league team for the first time in 2024, but has since appeared in just 36 big league games. Since 2018, he’s played in 560 minor league games through various levels of the White Sox organization.

The 24-year-old impressed for the Orioles this spring, filling in around the infield, including at second base. With Jackson Holliday injured, there has been a competition for the Opening Day starter at the keystone position. Ramos appeared to be one of the leaders, given his strong play this spring both in the field and at the plate. In 42 plate appearances this spring, Ramos slashed .316/.381/.474 with 12 hits, including a home run, and three RBI.

With Ramos being designated for assignment, it appears that the final bench spot is down to a competition between utility player Jeremiah Jackson and outfielder Weston Wilson. Luis Vazquez was also in the mix, but was hit by a pitch in Sunday’s game and suffered a broken thumb.

INF Bryan Ramos was informed he did not make the Orioles’ roster and will be DFA’d, a source confirms. @francysromeroFR was on it first.



Ramos, 24, is out of Minor League options. He had a good showing for O’s in spring, hitting .316 (12-for-38) in 15 games. — Jake Rill (@JakeDRill) March 25, 2026

Jackson likely has the inside track given his position flexibility. He can play third base, second base, and both corner outfield positions. Perhaps the major difference was that Ramos was out of minor-league options, while Jackson still had his. The Orioles had no choice but to DFA Ramos, making him available to any team in the league to claim off waivers.

Ramos played well enough this spring to earn a spot with a major league team. If Ramos passes through waivers unclaimed, he would likely report to Triple-A Norfolk to begin the year. With Holliday expected to begin a rehab assignment later this week, the competition may be short-lived as it is. It may not be the end for Ramos in Baltimore, but if another team claims him and gives him a chance, nobody can say it isn’t well deserved.

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