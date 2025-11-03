Orioles outfielder makes decision on 2026 option
After a disappointing first season with the Baltimore Orioles, this player has decided on his future with the ballclub.
It was first reported on Monday by Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner that outfielder Tyler O'Neill has opted into the remainder of his three-year contract with the Orioles. Last offseason, O'Neill signed a $49.5 million contract with an opt-out after the first year, with the hopes of exercising it for an even greater payday.
Unfortunately, O'Neill's production took a massive hit in 2025, with several injuries limiting him to just 54 games. He slugged an MLB record sixth straight home run on Opening Day against the Toronto Blue Jays, but that ultimately proved to be the highlight of his season.
The 30-year-old made three separate stints on the injured list during the year. O'Neill was first placed on the IL in late April with neck inflammation; despite returning to the lineup on May 9, the slugger landed back on the shelf a week later with a left shoulder impingement, which kept him out until July 4.
Read More: Should Orioles reunite with flamethrowing reliever in free agency?
O'Neill's injury woes continued a month later, as he was placed on the IL for the third time on August 6 with right wrist inflammation, keeping him out for over a month. While O'Neill would end up coming back in time to finish the regular season, he only managed to slash .199/.292/.392 with nine home runs, 26 RBI and a meager .684 OPS in those 54 games.
These numbers were a stark contrast to O'Neill's 2024 season with the Boston Red Sox, which was possibly the best of his career despite missing 49 games to injury. In 113 games for the Red Sox during the 2024 campaign, he batted .241/.336/.511 with a career-high 31 homers, 61 RBI and an OPS of .847.
The outfielder's injury-riddled season was just one of many injuries the Orioles endured this season, which resulted in the ballclub missing the playoffs for the first time since 2022 with a 75-87 record. After back-to-back playoff campaigns, the O's finished in last place in the AL East for the first time since 2021.
O'Neill will now look to have a much more productive year for the O's in 2026 under the leadership of first-year manager Craig Albernaz, who is expected to address a number of issues with a team that fell well short of expectations this year.