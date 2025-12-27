Orioles predicted to sign reliable veteran starter

On December 4, MLB.com insider Mark Feinsand published an article that linked the Baltimore Orioles to free agent southpaw starting pitcher Ranger Suarez.

"A number of clubs have been attached to Suárez in recent weeks, with sources tabbing the Astros, Cubs and Orioles as the most serious threats to sign him away from the Phillies," Feinsand wrote.

This report was in line with other chatter around the Orioles' interest in Suarez. While the team traded for Shane Baz, many still feel like Mike Elias and the rest of Baltimore's front office are going to sign one of the top free agent pitchers who are still available on the market. This includes Suarez, Framber Valdez, Tatsuya Imai, and Zac Gallen.

And Suarez would make a lot of sense as the Orioles' ace. He went 12-8 with a 3.20 ERA and 151 strikeouts in 157.1 innings pitched in 2025, and gave up just 1 earned run in 5 innings during his lone postseason appearance against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

Aug 12, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) prepares to pitch in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Ranger Suarez Called "Perfect Fit" for Orioles

While the free agency market has been relatively quiet in this final week of 2025, that doesn't mean the chatter surrounding Suarez and the Orioles has simmered down. This was proven by MLB.com writer Andrew Simon calling Baltimore the "perfect fit" for Suarez in a December 24 article.

"Baltimore has been as aggressive as anyone so far this offseason, seeking to put a disastrous 2025 in the rearview mirror. Alonso and Taylor Ward add needed right-handed thump to the lineup, Ryan Helsley bolsters the back of the bullpen and Shane Baz could be a significant upgrade over Grayson Rodriguez (traded for Ward) in the rotation," Simon wrote.

"But that starting group still looks a little light, considering its dependence on pitchers with significant recent injury histories. Suárez isn’t going to pile up innings (147 on average in four seasons as a full-time starter) and doesn’t pitch like your typical ace. But he gets the job done, keeps runs off the board and has a sterling postseason resume," he continued.

Scott Boras on Ranger Suárez: “In the postseason, when you add a Suárez, you’re armed and Rangerous.” pic.twitter.com/PQtuXtETfC — Andy Kostka (@afkostka) December 9, 2025

It will be interesting to see how Suarez's market shakes out in the coming weeks. There's no shortage of teams that could use a reliable and durable starting pitcher, which means the Orioles will have a lot of competition if they want to sign him.

The Orioles have already had a great offseason. But securing Suarez would be the cherry on top.

