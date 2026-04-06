Orioles Recall Brandon Young for Spot Start, Add Lefty Reliever to IL

The parade of injuries continues for the Baltimore Orioles, as another pitcher is being added to the injured list. In a corresponding move, the O’s are recalling a spot starter to open their series on Monday against the Chicago White Sox.

Brandon Young is being recalled from the Triple-A Norfolk Tides on Monday to make his season debut against the White Sox. The 27-year-old had a cup of coffee with the big league team in 2025, suiting up in 12 games and compiling a 1-7 record. He finished the season with a 6.24 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 57.2 innings of work.

The highlights of Young’s season were throwing an immaculate inning against the New York Mets on July 8th, striking out Jesse Winker, Jeff McNeil, and Luis Torrens, and pitching 7.2 perfect innings against the Houston Astros on August 15, allowing just one hit in his first major league win.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/IOqCWNMayW — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) April 6, 2026

Young has made one start this year for Norfolk, going 5.0 innings and pitching to a no decision. He struck out four batters and allowed five hits with one earned run. In three seasons at Triple-A, Young has a 3.19 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, and a 7-5 record in 121.1 innings. The spot start by Young allows the Orioles to push Trevor Rogers to Tuesday, giving him an extra day of rest.

There is a spot in the Orioles’ rotation available if Young pitches well on Monday. Starter Zach Eflin left his season debut on March 31st with right elbow discomfort, and is reportedly flying to Dallas on Tuesday to meet with Dr. Keith Meister for a second opinion. Dean Kremer and Cade Povich are also options for a starting role if Young struggles in his start.

Dietrich Enns goes to the 15-day injured list with a left foot infection. RHP Brandon Young recalled from Triple-A Norfolk. He'll start tonight's game. Enns' move is retroactive to April 4. — Rich DubroffMLB (@RichDubroffMLB) April 6, 2026

LHP Dietrich Enns was placed on the 15-day injured list by the team with an infection in his left foot. The move is retroactive to Saturday, and the southpaw hasn’t pitched since Friday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. In three appearances this year, Enns has a 4.15 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with seven strikeouts.

Enns’ absence means that Grant Wolfram is the only left-handed reliever left in the Orioles’ bullpen. Keegan Akin remains on the injured list and is recovering from a left groin strain, while Povich could remain with the team as a reliever after making a long relief appearance on Sunday in the series finale against Pittsburgh. Enns joins fellow pitchers Akin, Eflin, Andrew Kittredge, and Yaramil Hiraldo on the Orioles’ injured list just nine games into the regular season.

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