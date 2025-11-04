Orioles sign left-handed reliever to major league contract

O's announced the signing of Josh Walker to a 1-year deal. Who is he?



🟠 Played 27 MLB games in 3 seasons

🟠 Career 6.59 ERA with 31 Ks in 27.1 IP

🟠 2 years with the Mets, last year in Toronto and was traded to Philly (sent to AAA)



Certainly seems to be a project #Birdland