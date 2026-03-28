Orioles' Trevor Rogers Drops Hint Towards Possible Extension
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"Extension" is the word of the day for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.
Less than 24 hours earlier, the Orioles locked up starting pitcher Shane Baz long-term, finalizing a five-year, $68 million contract extension before he made a single regular season start in a Baltimore uniform. This was the second contract extension that Mike Elias has handed out in the span of a year, as Baltimore's president of baseball operations had previously extended top prospect Samuel Basallo in August 2025.
With both Basallo and Baz agreeing to long-term deals to stay in the Charm City, the Orioles have seemingly set a new precedent after letting several other past stars hit free agency. Principal owner David Rubenstein also hinted towards extending more key players in the future at Baz's press conference today, which has caused extension rumors for multiple Orioles to run rampant.
Perhaps the most logical player to extend next would be superstar shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who is open to talks despite being a Scott Boras client. However, Baltimore has plenty of time due to Henderson's preference to focus on playing out the season and his multiple seasons of club control. As such, the next candidate would likely be a player nearing the end of his deal: ace southpaw Trevor Rogers.
Trevor Rogers Interested in Extension With Orioles
Rogers, who was in attendance for Baz's press conference alongside multiple other teammates, made his interest known in a possible extension and that it's ultimately the Orioles' decision.
“Maybe during the season, it'll happen,” Rogers said. “They know what they want this team to look like and if I'm a part of it, I'm all for it. They know how I feel about this place.”
Rogers will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season, and is coming off a breakout, albeit injury-shortened 2025 season. In just 18 starts, the 28-year-old logged a marvelous 1.81 ERA, 2.82 FIP and 1.00 WHIP to become the ace of Baltimore's staff. Opponents could only muster a .136 batting average against the lefty, and only drew 29 walks while whiffing or getting rung up 103 times.
There is some risk attached to extending Rogers, as the three seasons prior to his breakout were marred by inconsistency. However, the same logic should be applied to Basallo, who was extended shortly after his MLB debut, while Baz hasn't even pitched as an Oriole yet. With those precedents set, extending a rapidly emerging arm like Rogers should be a no-brainer. It should also be done quickly, as each dazzling start will add more dollars.
Regardless if Rogers hits free agency or not, a clear message has been sent by both Elias and Rubenstein: the vault is open and the Orioles are not afraid to commit to players for the long haul.
"We're open for business," Rubenstein said.
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Joe Najarian is the Deputy Editor and a writer for the New York Mets On SI site. He got his bachelor’s degree in journalism with a specialization in sports from Rutgers University, graduating in 2022. Joe has previously written for Jersey Sporting News and for the New York Giants On SI site. You can follow him on Twitter/X: @JoeNajarian