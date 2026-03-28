Orioles' Trevor Rogers Drops Hint Towards Possible Extension

"Extension" is the word of the day for the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Less than 24 hours earlier, the Orioles locked up starting pitcher Shane Baz long-term, finalizing a five-year, $68 million contract extension before he made a single regular season start in a Baltimore uniform. This was the second contract extension that Mike Elias has handed out in the span of a year, as Baltimore's president of baseball operations had previously extended top prospect Samuel Basallo in August 2025.

With both Basallo and Baz agreeing to long-term deals to stay in the Charm City, the Orioles have seemingly set a new precedent after letting several other past stars hit free agency. Principal owner David Rubenstein also hinted towards extending more key players in the future at Baz's press conference today, which has caused extension rumors for multiple Orioles to run rampant.

“We’re open for business.”@Orioles owner David Rubenstein said he’s ready to do what he can to help bring a championship to Baltimore, including extending more key players.



Rubenstein joined general manager and president of baseball operations Mike Elias at a press conference… pic.twitter.com/bgTAXPsv6g — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) March 28, 2026

Perhaps the most logical player to extend next would be superstar shortstop Gunnar Henderson, who is open to talks despite being a Scott Boras client. However, Baltimore has plenty of time due to Henderson's preference to focus on playing out the season and his multiple seasons of club control. As such, the next candidate would likely be a player nearing the end of his deal: ace southpaw Trevor Rogers.

Trevor Rogers Interested in Extension With Orioles

Rogers, who was in attendance for Baz's press conference alongside multiple other teammates, made his interest known in a possible extension and that it's ultimately the Orioles' decision.

“Maybe during the season, it'll happen,” Rogers said. “They know what they want this team to look like and if I'm a part of it, I'm all for it. They know how I feel about this place.”

Orioles’ Trevor Rogers on his interest in signing an extension:



“Maybe during the season, it'll happen, but…they know what they want this team to look like and if I'm a part of it, I'm all for it. They know how I feel about this place. But [today] is about Shane.” — Matt Weyrich (@ByMattWeyrich) March 28, 2026

Rogers will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2026 season, and is coming off a breakout, albeit injury-shortened 2025 season. In just 18 starts, the 28-year-old logged a marvelous 1.81 ERA, 2.82 FIP and 1.00 WHIP to become the ace of Baltimore's staff. Opponents could only muster a .136 batting average against the lefty, and only drew 29 walks while whiffing or getting rung up 103 times.

There is some risk attached to extending Rogers, as the three seasons prior to his breakout were marred by inconsistency. However, the same logic should be applied to Basallo, who was extended shortly after his MLB debut, while Baz hasn't even pitched as an Oriole yet. With those precedents set, extending a rapidly emerging arm like Rogers should be a no-brainer. It should also be done quickly, as each dazzling start will add more dollars.

Regardless if Rogers hits free agency or not, a clear message has been sent by both Elias and Rubenstein: the vault is open and the Orioles are not afraid to commit to players for the long haul.

Mike Elias on the state of the franchise:



"This is very quickly, as evidenced by this deal and some of the great players that chose to join us this winter, turning into a place that players really want to be. That's hugely important for us, and we want to keep that going." — Jacob Calvin Meyer (@jcalvinmeyer) March 28, 2026

"We're open for business," Rubenstein said.

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