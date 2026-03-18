Team USA's Gunnar Henderson Decision in WBC Final Sparks Buzz

The Baltimore Orioles' only representative on Team USA for the 2026 World Baseball Classic was star shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

Of course, this is more than a deserving decision, given that Henderson is one of the best shortstops in all of baseball, not just out of American infielders. But the 24-year-old faced an uphill battle at starting at his primary position, given that Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. — who is one of the world's best players — was secure as Team USA's starting shortstop.

But the beauty about Henderson is not just that he's a team player. It's that he's versatile. And he proved this by being willing to start at third base for Team USA, which he did during several games in the pool play round of this year's WBC.

United States third baseman Gunnar Henderson (11) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

And Henderson thrived in his opportunities. He went 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs during Team USA's win against Great Britain on March 7, and hit a clutch home run against the Dominican Republic in the semifinal game.

This success — which was shown by Henderson having a .429 average heading into Team USA's championship game against Venezuela — made it seem like a layup that he would get the start over Chicago Cubs standout Alex Bregman in what would have been the biggest game of his life.

But manager Mark DeRosa started Bregman instead.

USA Fans Upset Over Gunnar Henderson WBC Final Benching

The fact that Henderson did not earn the start infuriated many Orioles fans and was head-scratching for all those who have been following the World Baseball Classic, which was shown by the very clear reactions on social media.

Gunnar Henderson is not starting the championship despite being 6-for-14 with two homers and a double in the WBC



Venezuela's starter is lefty Eduardo Rodriguez. Henderson has a .227 average and .678 OPS vs. lefties in his MLB career. He's hit .287 with an .893 OPS vs. righties pic.twitter.com/Ug0HY2TKTW — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) March 17, 2026

And this decision loomed large, given that Team USA's bats were silent for nearly eight full innings before Bryce Harper hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth.

However, Venezuela answered with a run in the top of the ninth to give them a 3-2 lead. Henderson got a pinch-hit opportunity in the bottom of the ninth but popped out. Team USA lost after Red Sox star Roman Anthony struck out one batter later, thus making it two straight World Baseball Classic championships that Team USA lost 3-2.

This loss will sting for all the United States' baseball fans. And manager Mark DeRosa will have to wonder whether Henderson should have been in his starting lineup for the year to come.

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