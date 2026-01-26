Where Orioles’ Top Prospects Rank on Keith Law’s Top 100 List

As Spring Training inches closer, the annual top prospects lists are getting published. On Monday, Keith Law of The Athletic released his annual Top 100 Prospects list, and plenty of Baltimore Orioles made this year’s cut.

Orioles catcher prospect Samuel Basallo continues to see his name appear near the top of these lists. Basallo, 21, made his major league debut last season, posting a slash line of .165/.229/.330 in 31 games. While it wasn’t the most impressive debut for a prospect, it hasn’t stopped numerous publications from ranking Basallo among the top 10 MLB prospects for 2026. On Law’s list, Basallo ranks 8th, making him the highest-ranked catcher on the board and just the second non-shortstop among the top eight players.

Law gushed about Basallo’s offensive talent and ability to hit the ball to all fields. Basallo hit a third of his Triple-A home runs to the opposite field, and his barrel rate of 21 percent was lower than just two MLB hitters in 2025: those were Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani, the AL and NL MVP (respectively). Basallo also ranked 8th on MLB Pipeline's Top 100 prospects list and 9th on Baseball America’s list published last week.

The other four Orioles prospects on Law’s list sit a little further down. Wehiwa Aloy is the next-highest Oriole at 73rd on the list; Aloy is a plus defender at shortstop with true power and led the Razorbacks with 21 home runs and a 1.107 OPS. After Aloy is outfielder Nate George at 78th. In 2025, George burst onto the scene, compiling 109 hits and 50 stolen bases in 89 minor league games.

At 85th on Law’s list sits Ike Irish, Baltimore’s first-round pick in 2025 and the second Orioles catcher prospect. Irish was drafted in the same year and just twelve spots ahead of Aloy. Given the organizational jam at both catcher and shortstop, both players could be attractive trade pieces in the future. Finally, at 97th is outfielder Enrique Bradfield Jr., a first-rounder from the 2023 draft with a skilled glove and an 80-grade speed rating on the bases.

One notable absence from Law’s list is outfielder Dylan Beavers. The 24-year-old appeared in 35 games for the O’s last season and is ranked 21st on Baseball America’s 2026 top prospects list and 69th on the MLB Pipeline list. Beavers is expected to seriously compete for a spot on the Opening Day roster at Spring Training this year.

