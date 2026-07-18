One Current Oriole And One Prospect Put on Notice by the MLB Draft

It’s always dangerous trying to extrapolate much out of an MLB draft. Especially one that ends up skewed more to high-school talent at the top.

There are rarely any overarching conclusions that are worthwhile and people tend to look for patterns that make more sense in other drafts (like the NFL) than baseball, where almost every selection in years away from offering any sort of assistance at all at the major league level.

But I’m going to do it anyway. Kind of.

Not really.

Maybe.

It is worth noting that a regime that has been all about college power outfield bats in the first three rounds of the draft went with two of the younger and toolsier prep bats at the top of the 2026 draft, and a polished college centerfielder all within their first four picks in a draft in which they were selecting higher than anyone living through an eight-year rebuild would like.

And it’s sadly not a surprise – because we told you it was coming – that the seventh-overall selection, Eric Booth Jr., is already the club’s top prospect at Baseball America – and a top 100 prospect at that. They took a glove -ready college OF in the second round (Ty Head) and then a 17-year-old OF, Kevin Roberts Jr. with pick 110.

So, what does it mean? What’s it indicative of? You could say it puts at least three or four players across the system on notice, including two at AAA, a few on the current MLB roster. Most notably, it perhaps speaks to the fact that two recent top 20 picks don’t look like everyday MLB outfielders or project to be as such.

Colton Cowser On Notice

Cowser, 5th overall in 2021, will get a long run in centerfield in the second half of the season, we suspect, but there are holes all over his development pattern. Great speed and athleticism and can cover a lot of ground and maybe he can play a solid MLB CF, but will he ever hit consistently enough to merit it? Highly doubtful as he approaches 1250 career plate appearances.

Cowser gets on base just 30% of the time so that speed and athleticism never manifests on base in a meaningful way, so he can never hit anywhere near the top of the line with that combination of pathetic on base and typical Orioles swing and miss (32% for his career, 10% above the MLB average). And his slug is so sporadic that even hitting fifth or sixth is a reach and his career .616 OPS vs lefities means a lot of time on the bench.

He’s not the finished product, but in this player-development structure, where everyone goes backwards at the MLB level, no way they are fixing this profile. Now, would the Orioles still have taken Booth with this pick even if Cowser was a bonafide MLB regular? Maybe. They also probably aren't picking close enough to do it.

By tripling down on the position, kinda like how they did a few years ago at catcher with Adley Rutschman in deep decline, is gonna get noticed.

Enrique Bradfield Jr. On Notice

Look, you could put every CF in this org (except for Nate George, if you think he lands in center) in this spot. Them taking two top 100 prep CF talents like this and a college CF - is a thing.

Bradfield can’t stay healthy and hasn’t walked nearly enough in the high minors or made enough contract to be anywhere near the top of the lineup. There is no pop. This guy bats 9th and you hope he steals a bunch of bases and saves runs in the outfield when he plays. It’s a fourth-OF profile.

But there is also Vance Honeycutt, a first round pick who was supposed to be a slugging CF who might never get above Hi-A. And the Orioles don’t seemingly ever want to see if Jud Fabian (holes galore in the swing but uber-athletic) can do anything in MLB despite him being taken 67th overall in 2022. It’s an indictment of sorts on their chronic inability to develop outfielders who can hit or catch let alone do both and it’s obvious at just about every level of their flailing system.

The answers are not within, for now, and the Orioles better hope one of these three outfielders produces in a way none of their draft picks have there to this point.

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