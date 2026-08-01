One Trade That Could Quietly Change the Orioles Playoff Outlook

Of all the names being considered to be shipped out of Birdland, with the Orioles one of the worst teams in MLB since June of 2024, journeyman reliever Rico Garcia is pretty far down the list.

And I doubt the Orioles get much in return for him. But it’s time for him to go.

And the Orioles’ playoff odds – bleak as they are – could actually change for the better without him. This is a classic case of addition by subtraction, and if he stays, this overmatched manager is going to continue running him out in uber-leverage situations, and that’s going to continue costing games, with this week’s series in Detroit the latest example.

Garcia, 32, was one of the premier feel-good stories in baseball for a while. It was fun while it lasted, but there is a reason he’s spent most of his career in the minors and was still sputtering around AAA this time a year ago when the Orioles scooped him up.

The Gig Is Up

It is clear that this skipper fancies him and cant get his head around the fact that a guy who was arguably the best reliever (non-closer edition) in baseball the first 20 innings of the season – including Craig Albernaz asking him to get more than three outs at times – is now the easiest reliver to homer off of in MLB since. But that’s the bullpen with fringy arms, and that’s the reality.

And I don’t want to see it in the seventh inning or eighth inning or extra innings anymore. I was at Fenway with my kids when he pitched out of the bases-loaded, no-out jam last year for a signature win in a lost season with Samuel Basallo getting a critical RBI. That was a hoot. Now go ahead and see if Boston wants him now.

Garcia Opening Day – 5/31: 25 1/3 IP, 2 ER, 1 HR, 28K/9W, 0.71 ERA

Garcia 6/1-Present: 21 1/3 IP, 14 ER, 8 HR, 21K/5W, 5.91 ERA

Check please!

Grant Wolfram is better against righties than lefties with reverse splits and lean into that. Let’s try Cade Povich as a lefty in the pen in Keegan Akin’s old role. Let’s pick up some interesting AAA arms as part of this firesale and give one a look on the back end.

The Orioles need to focus on much younger projects with much higher upside.

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