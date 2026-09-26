Orioles Assured Of Losing Record In Split With Yankees To Possibly End Their Season

Mother Nature, and, well the Baseball Gods, will decide if the 2026 Baltimore Orioles are out of their misery.

We’ll see if they face the Yankees on Sunday to end this listless and joyless season, or if Friday’s split doubleheader at the Bronx was the end. Saturday’s game was bumped up, and Sunday’s could get washed out. With New York having nothing to play for ahead of the playoffs and the Orioles already eliminated, this just may have been your last chance to wince at Mike Elias’s latest baseball nightmare before he concocts another pathetic version for 2027.

This really should be it, though. Enough is enough.

And if this was it, only fitting that they secured a losing record because this was absolutely a losing roster and losing operation built by a mega-loser, in Elias. It’s fitting they would have ended this nightcap putting runners on base all over the place but unable to score them until staging the typical late quasi-rally. Same as it ever was all season. Having their season punctuated by a 6-3 loss amid a storm in an empty Yankee Stadium (after blowing out New York, 10-2, in the afternoon game), is just right considering the fools who put it together.

They struck out 17 times – and they are total joke in the bottom three in MLB in K-rate – and looked really foolish doing it, and that, too, was the story of the season. They booted the ball around the yard and lacked situational awareness at the plate and played like a team with no pulse and no energy. They were asleep for a good seven innings yet again, wasting a fine final outing of the season by gutsy starter Brandon Young, one of few positive revelations for this franchise (he struck out six in five innings, giving up a run, and finished with a sterling 3.56 ERA).

“He really held it down with us,” manager Craig Albernaz said of Young, “and the way he pitched he consistently got better with each start … He did an outstanding job for us all season.”

Don’t be fooled by the outburst in the first game; it was the evening affair that captured exactly who they were this season, with an absolute overmatched Elias puppet, Albernaz, along for the ride, making a mockery of the game and a mockery of the fanbase who actually endured 161 games of this.

It was sloppy, and it was pathetic and it was hard to watch, and it was the same thing that’s been happening since June 21, 2024, and you can bank on another Frankenstein roster next year. (Though quite possibly one without either Jackson Holliday on it, or Gunnar Henderson in what was an impossibly miserable season for him.

That, you can count on. We told you on May 10 this was a failed team that would absolutely lose more games than it won. At 79-82, there is no escaping that now.

Game 1

Pete Alonso, who will slow down as he hits his mid-30s but was excellent in his first season in Baltimore, hit two homers, giving him 43 on the season to go with 113 RBIs. The fact that no one else on this roster has even 65, however, is a massive indication of what a joke Elias is, as is the fact that Coby Mayo is that player with 65 despite being deprived of regular at bats much of this lost season.

Trevor Rogers, a pending free agent whom one expects the Orioles will try to retain, was great starting the first game but was pulled after four innings. A bullpen that was a total surprise and the glue of this team all season, cruised, with, fittingly Albert Suarez, whom Elias DFAd every chance he got, pitching four scoreless innings to cap what was likely their final victory.

This was probably it with a Nor’easter on the way to possibly wash away the remnants of this season (it starting whipping through the stadium in the 9th inning of the second game). It will not, however, wash away Elias, and therefore you can rest assured that 2027 will be more of the same.

And if this was it, let it not be forgotten it ended with AAAA guys Rece Hinds (five Ks; Albernaz says he liked the match-ups, seriously) and Christian Franklin swinging and missing with two on. The Elias Way. Til the bitter, raining, end.

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