Pete Alonso Is Quietly Emerging As The Baltimore Orioles Leader

The Baltimore Orioles believed they had a shot at contending before the 2026 campaign, and have actually done it. It’s the final week, and they are still alive, even though actually making the playoffs seems almost impossible. They thought they were one big bat away, which is why they heavily pursued and signed former New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso.

Alonso, as everybody knows, has deep emotional ties to the Mets. He’s their all-time home run leader, and Citi Field showered him with love when the two teams met in a recent series. He is, however, starting to become a leader for the Orioles, both on and off the field.

On the field, Alonso has been, as expected, a beast. He entered Thursday slashing a robust .264/.359/.512 with 41 home runs, 110 RBI, and a 144 wRC+, his best mark since his incredible rookie season in 2019. His 4.7 fWAR is already tied with his highest output, also with the 2019 campaign. There's no question that he is one of the Orioles' building blocks for 2027.

The first baseman’s impact, however, is also starting to be felt in the clubhouse and the dugout. He has become a leader in the Orioles’ rebuild project, flawed as it might be. The 31-year-old slugger has been through a lot as a major leaguer and is a respected, beloved figure around the league. He knows how to deal with the highs and lows of being in the majors, and that’s someone that young Orioles players trying to establish themselves can look up to.

Meant To Be An Oriole

“I believe in the Baseball Gods, and I honestly believe I’m here for a reason. I was always meant to be a Baltimore Oriole,” Alonso said, per reporter Andy Kostka. He is grateful and genuinely happy for the opportunity to wear the Orioles uniform, and he does it with pride and dignity. He plays the game the right way.

Fans can certainly enjoy the idea of having someone who has deep respect for the franchise as a leader, even if Alonso isn’t a homegrown player. He has earned his place amongst MLB’s best players, and he chose to represent Baltimore, the city, and the O’s, the franchise.

On Wednesday, Alonso called his Orioles teammates back onto the field to salute the Baltimore crowd at Camden Yards after their final home game of the year in a really nice gesture that fans greatly appreciated. Leadership is forged in the small but meaningful details, and that definitely was one.

Pete Alonso called his Orioles teammates back onto the field to salute the Baltimore crowd after their final home game of the year pic.twitter.com/qTF3k9vKrb — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 24, 2026

Alonso’s teammates followed his lead and greeted the crowd, creating a much-needed nice moment before the final few games of the season.

Even if Baltimore is eliminated on Thursday or the weekend (still the likeliest outcome even though they are still alive as of Thursday afternoon), they will enter the offseason knowing that they have a veteran figure to look up to, one that produces on the field and represents the organization with pride off it.