The San Diego Padres have an offseason like no other on their hands. Though it can feel like a race against the clock of an impending lockout at times — which it very well can be, come Dec. 1 — there is a long list of areas from last season that San Diego must focus on improving.

Signing free agents on the open market is perhaps the most popular option, but the Padres have always appeared to be a cost-conscious team, especially if they are planning to make a play at two-time Cy Young award winner Tarik Skubal this winter.

Thus, a few trade candidates around the league could very well prove to be the missing pieces to the 2027 roster.

Starting pitching is, without a doubt, high on the wishlist, but don't forget the inconsistent bats that plagued the Padres during the first half of the year, as well as the vacancy in the corner outfield spots.

Here are three trade targets San Diego should pursue this offseason.

1. Reid Detmers, LHP. Los Angeles Angels

Detmers is perhaps the perfect portrait of a great pitcher who never quite tapped into his full potential, but maybe San Diego is where he would truly flourish as Ruben Niebla's latest project.

The left-hander is coming off his best season yet with a 3.36 ERA across a career-high 185 innings of work and 32 starts, even earning himself some American League Cy Young award votes.

The Halos appear likely to deal the 27-year-old as his trade value could very well be at its highest point, and he has just two more years of team control. The Angels could benefit from a few pitching prospects as the Padres would be lucky to have another arm in the rotation able to throw that many innings.

2. Jake McCarthy, OF, Colorado Rockies

This past season, McCarthy slashed .291/.334/.475 with a career-high 15 home runs, 83 RBIs and a bWAR of 2.0. To state the obvious, playing home games at Coors Field may have helped inflate his stats, but the left-handed bat still hit .267 with nine home runs on the road this season.

McCarthy is a very under-the-radar candidate, but could prove to be the next gem that president of baseball operations AJ Preller adds to the collection with arbitration eligibility through 2028.

A would-be deal could get the contract of Jake Cronenworth off the books and in a better personal situation in Colorado, land the Padres the corner outfielder they so desired and officially move Fernando Tatis Jr. back to the infield.

3. MacKenzie Gore, LHP, Texas Rangers

Who doesn't love a reunion?

The former Padres prospect that was dealt for the talents of Juan Soto back in 2022 will be 28 years old when the 2027 campaign begins, and is coming off a workhorse-type season of 34 starts and 173 innings of work.

The All-Star southpaw has already logged more than 700 innings in just five years of MLB action, and after leading the majors in wild pitches in 2024 and 2025, limited those to just two in 2026.

His 2026 ERA was an unimpressive 4.58 as he enters his final year of arbitration eligibility. Assuming he can get his average down, the Padres would love to benefit from a hurler who has been on the mound as often as Gore has the last half-decade.

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