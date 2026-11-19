It’s no secret that the San Diego Padres desperately need to add starting pitching this offseason.

When president of baseball operations AJ Preller was asked at the general managers meetings if the Padres needed to add three or four starting pitchers, the executive responded, "keep going."

The Padres are reportedly checking in on all the top free agent starting pitchers. On top of that, they could look at the trade market to bolster their rotation, and an intriguing trade candidate has reportedly emerged.

According to Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Texas Rangers are receiving trade interest in left-handed pitcher MacKenzie Gore, who could be on the move for the second consecutive offseason.

Gore is no stranger to San Diego. The Padres selected him with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2017 MLB Draft before trading him to the Washington Nationals as part of the blockbuster Juan Soto deal in 2022.

With the Padres needing to add at least three starting pitchers this offseason, they almost certainly won't be able to secure all of them through free agency. Thus, the trade market could be a great place, and Gore may not cost too much coming off a down season in Texas.

MacKenzie Gore Could Address Padres' Biggest Offseason Need

Gore wouldn't be the only addition in the rotation, but his addition could be a welcomed sight for the organization. He’s coming off a 2026 season where he started 34 games (a career high), posting a 4.58 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, and an 8-11 record.

Gore pitched a career-high 173 innings and threw 174 strikeouts. The sheer numbers aren’t impressive, but the workload is.

The Padres only got wire-to-wire seasons from two pitchers this past season in Michael King and Walker Buehler. If they nail this offseason, they could have an entire starting rotation capable of giving the team length and preserving a bullpen that was overworked in 2026.

Gore is entering the final year of his arbitration and is projected to earn $8.7 million. He's also still just 27 years old.

The Padres could use all the help they could get, and acquiring Gore would be a way to add a relatively affordable arm without committing to a lengthy free-agent contract.

In terms of prospect capital, it shouldn't take too much as the Rangers are looking to save some money this offseason.

A return to San Diego could end up being exactly what Gore needs to reach an elite level, something he hasn't shown since the first half of 2025 when he was an All-Star with the Washington Nationals.

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