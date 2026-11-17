The San Diego Padres are set to undergo a massive rotation overhaul this offseason.

Padres president of baseball operations AJ Preller described the starting rotation as a “blank canvas” after several key arms hit free agency such as Michael King, Nick Pivetta, Walker Buehler, Casey Mize and Robbie Ray.

While the starting rotation is the top priority for the Padres, they’ll also look to bolster other areas of the team.

The Padres' infield, anchored by high-paid stars Manny Machado and Xander Bogaerts, is not expected to be the team's primary focus when allocating resources this offseason.

Still, the Padres could make some changes on that front and most certainly in the outfield — and they've been linked to All-Star utility man Ian Happ.

The veteran has played the last 10 seasons with the Cubs, but is now a free agent. Nicholas Selbe of Sports Illustrated predicted that Happ will sign a two-year deal with the Friars worth $36 million.

“He’s an above average defender in the corner but doesn’t run much any more, and he was awful against lefties last year, hitting just .145 against them," Selbe wrote. "Happ projects to be more of a complementary piece than a lineup stalwart, which should still net him a good payday for a team looking to raise its offensive floor.”

Why Ian Happ Makes Sense for Padres

The Cubs did not extend a qualifying offer to Happ, meaning he will enter the open market without draft-pick compensation attached to him. He has been linked to plenty of teams including the Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants and the Kansas City Royals.

In 156 games with the Cubs last year, Happ hit .218 with 24 home runs, 68 RBIs and a .738 OPS. His 119 total hits were his lowest since the 2021 season.

Happ is a one-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner. The 32-year-old earned his four Gold Gloves from 2022-25, becoming the first National League left fielder to win four straight awards since 2011, when it became position-specific for outfielders.

Last season, Happ played primarily in the outfield, specifically left field. However, he has plenty of experience playing all over the field, spending time at all three outfield spots as well as both corner infield spots and second base.

A potential addition of Happ would significantly stabilize the Padres' left field. He would also give them a player who can play all over the field and spell some of the veterans on a consistent basis.

Happ has a career slash line of .243/.341/.442 with 197 home runs, 625 RBIs and an OPS of .783. He's had an OPS+ above league average in all 10 seasons of his career.

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