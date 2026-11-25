The New York Yankees reportedly have their sights set on free-agent left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon this offseason, which is bad news for a San Diego Padres team that would love to retain arguably their most important pitcher.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported the Yankees are "engaged in the relief market, notably with Adrian Morejon as they weigh a substantial commitment to create a powerhouse endgame with the lefty and [David] Bednar."

The New York Post's Jon Heyman said the Yankees are "indeed interested" in Morejon, as are "many teams."

Yankees are indeed interested in Morejon, the top reliever on market. Many teams are interested, some as a starter https://t.co/eySjTQWwGs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 24, 2026

The Yankees, who have already added four relievers this offseason, appear to be looking to create a "superpen," similar to the one the Padres had in 2026.

While Morejon is drawing interest this offseason from teams looking for a closer (or a potential starting pitcher), his role with the Padres over the last few seasons makes it clear he'd be open to continuing to be a setup man — and likely the highest-paid one in baseball when it's all said and done.

Morejon is coming off a dominant 2026 season in which he set career-highs in strikeouts (107), innings pitched (86) and appearances (76) while finishing with a 2.83 ERA, which was inflated by some early-season bad luck.

Morejon's expected ERA of 2.34 ranked in the 99th percentile of MLB, per Baseball Savant. He was among the game's best pitchers in just about every advanced stat, including average fastball velocity (98.4 mph), chase rate (38.6%), whiff rate (34.2%) and barrel rate (2.8%).

Since his 2024 breakout season, Morejon has made 211 appearances out of the Padres bullpen, racking up a 2.58 ERA and 248 strikeouts over 223.1 innings. He has eight saves and 60 holds in that time.

Can the Padres Afford to Re-Sign Adrian Morejon?

While the Padres would love to re-sign Morejon, it's possible he could be out of their price range. Morejon could earn a contract upwards of five years and $100 million, which wouldn't exactly make sense for a Padres team that needs to revamp its entire starting rotation.

The Padres already have the closer position locked down with Mason Miller. Paying $100 million to his setup man — while the team currently has just one starting pitcher in Randy Vasquez — could turn out to be detrimental for the franchise.

At the same time, Morejon was arguably the Padres' most important pitcher in 2026, with Miller crowning him as the most valuable reliever in all of MLB. Miller even said this offseason he'd love Morejon back, and while the Padres are focused on building a rotation, they also want to keep what worked last year — and that would mean bringing Morejon back.

The Yankees are one of many reported teams interested in Morejon. The Toronto Blue Jays have also been named as a potential landing spot, per The Athletic. The Miami Marlins were another team linked to him this offseason, too. USA Today's Bob Nightengale said "five or six teams [are] actively recruiting him."

While the 27-year-old, who's spent his entire professional career with the Padres, made it known after the season ended that he wanted to return, he'll also likely go where the money takes him.

Whether that's the Yankees, Padres or another team remains to be seen.

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