Los Angeles Dodgers free-agent left-handed reliever Alex Vesia agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal with the New York Mets on Saturday, per multiple reports.

Vesia, 30, has spent the last six years with the Dodgers, emerging as one of the game's most underrated relievers.

Now, he's heading to New York, and quickly reached an agreement after left-handed reliever Adrian Morejon landed a record-breaking five-year, $115 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays

Morejon was the big domino holding up the relief market over the last few weeks. With him now signed, relievers are expected to start flying off the board. Vesia was arguably the second-best reliever behind Morejon, and cashed in on a major deal of his own.

Alex Vesia Dodgers Tenure

The Dodgers acquired Vesia from the Miami Marlins ahead of the 2021 season after he had an 18.69 ERA across 4.1 innings in 2020.

He quickly developed into a trusted high-leverage arm.

Vesia made 41 appearances in 2021, finishing with a 2.25 ERA across 40 innings. He then made 63 appearances in 2022, owning a 2.15 ERA with 79 strikeouts over 54.1 innings of work.

After a slightly down year in 2023 (4.35 ERA over 49.2 innings), Vesia broke out with his best season yet in 2024, compiling a 1.76 ERA with 87 strikeouts across 66.1 innings of work.

He's continued that dominance over the next two years with a 3.02 ERA over 59.2 innings in 2025, and a 2.64 ERA over 58 innings in 2026.

Overall, Vesia finishes his Dodgers tenure with a 2.87 ERA over 367 regular-season appearances. He also made 31 postseason appearances, where he had a 1.59 ERA with 27 strikeouts over 22.2 innings.

Vesia played a critical role in the Dodgers' back-to-back World Series championships in 2024 and 2025.

The Dodgers acquired Alex Vesia with a career 18.69 ERA.



He quickly turned into a high-leverage option, owning a 2.87 ERA over six seasons — and a 1.59 ERA over 31 postseason appearances.



He played a critical role in LA's back-to-back titles.



Now, he's heading to the Mets. pic.twitter.com/QmhW9NZBry — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 28, 2026

Why Didn't the Dodgers Bring Back Alex Vesia?

It's unclear how involved the Dodgers were in the bidding for Vesia, who was reportedly drawing interest from more than half the league this offseason.

However, LA not being able to beat a three-year, $39 million deal is not a good sign for their offseason plans.

The Dodgers appear to be avoiding adding payroll this offseason, as they're dealing with plenty of inflated contracts and an aging core. Last offseason's spending spree on Kyle Tucker (four years, $240 million) and Edwin Diaz (three years, $69 million) seems to be coming back to hurt LA this offseason.

The Dodgers have now lost three key pitchers in Vesia, Tarik Skubal (Mets) and Evan Phillips (Atlanta Braves) this offseason. They're yet to add anyone to supplement the pitching roster.

The Dodgers' pitching depth continues to take a massive hit this offseason:



- Tarik Skubal (Mets)

- Alex Vesia (Mets)

- Evan Phillips (Braves)

- Kris Bubic (Guardians)

- Bobby Miller (traded to Twins)

- Ben Casparius (TJ, out for 2027)

- Seth Halvorsen (TJ, out for 2027) pic.twitter.com/eQjl0t4cXj — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) November 28, 2026

What Does the Dodgers Bullpen Look Like Without Alex Vesia?

Without Vesia and Phillips, the Dodgers are now without two critical pieces of their bullpen from this decade.

Their current bullpen looks something like this:

RHP Edwin Diaz

LHP Tanner Scott

RHP Edgardo Henriquez

RHP Brock Stewart

RHP Will Klein

LHP Jack Dreyer

RHP Kyle Hurt

Then, one of right-hander Emmet Sheehan or lefty Justin Wrobleski could take the eighth spot in the bullpen if they aren't in the starting rotation.

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