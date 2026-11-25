The San Diego Padres have made their first significant addition of the offseason, signing left-handed reliever JoJo Romero to a free agent contract, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Left-handed reliever JoJo Romero and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a free agent contract, a source tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 25, 2026

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports it's a three-year, $21 million deal.

Free-agent lefty reliever JoJo Romero in agreement with Padres on three-year, $21 million contract, source tells @TheAthletic. First with agreement: @JeffPassan — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 25, 2026

Who is JoJo Romero?

Romero, 30, is coming off a 2026 season split between the St. Louis Cardinals and World Series-champion Milwaukee Brewers.

Romero made 44 appearances with the Cardinals, sporting a 3.35 ERA over 43 innings with 43 strikeouts to 16 walks. Then, he was traded to the Brewers at the deadline, and had a 3.38 ERA across 13.1 innings (11 appearances) with 11 strikeouts to two walks.

In the postseason, Romero made seven appearances, compiling a 1.13 ERA with 11 strikeouts to one walk over eight innings.

JoJo Romero Career History

Romero was initially drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the fourth round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut with the Phillies in 2020, and struggled in limited MLB action until 2022, when he was traded to the Cardinals.

In St. Louis, Romero blossomed into a solid MLB reliever.

In his first full season in 2024, he had a 3.36 ERA over 59 innings (65 appearances). In 2025, he had an even better 2.07 ERA over 61 innings (65 appearances).

Romero doesn't throw hard, ranking in the 38th percentile with an average fastball velocity of 93.7 mph. However, he's great at generating ground balls, ranking in the 88th percentile in 2026, per Baseball Savant.

Why JoJo Romero Signing Spells Bad News for Adrian Morejon Reunion

The Padres' first major signing of the offseason being a left-handed reliever not named Adrian Morejon spells bad news for those reunion chances.

Morejon has been drawing interest from a handful of teams, many of whom would want the left-hander to be their closer.

Because of that, Morejon's price tag could potentially reach $100 million, which would seemingly be out of San Diego's price range as the Padres look to fill an entire starting rotation.

The Padres have yet to make any additions to the rotation, with Randy Vasquez currently the only known commodity at this point.

While the Padres would likely love to bring Morejon back, Romero appears to be a replacement option before San Diego shifts its focus to the starting pitcher market.

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