Ty France Fielding Interest From Multiple Teams, Open to Leaving Padres in Free Agency

The San Diego Padres enjoyed a career year from an unlikely suspect.

When key pieces of an offense with World Series aspirations aren't performing as expected, as was the case throughout the first half of 2026, it's unsurprising when that team finds themselves at .500 at the All-Star break.

Someone who was a consistent piece in the lineup night in and night out, however, was first baseman Ty France. Despite starting the season on a minor league deal, the 32-year-old delivered a career year, slashing .295/.363/.502 with an OPS of .865. In addition to the career marks in slugging and OPS, France added a career-high 21 home runs, as well.

With the Padres facing as much uncertainty as any team regarding their many free agents this offseason, France is another pillar of the offense with an uncertain Padres future. France knows his value and should be paid as such, and is finally doing so as a sought-after free agent.

“I’m coming off a good year, and it’s hopefully going to be my first good free agency as a player,” France told The Athletic. “I’m open to hearing everybody out.”

Not only was it a good year on a small contract, but the Padres will now be competeing with the rest of the league post-breakout. According to The Athletic's Will Sammon, multiple teams are interested in the talents of France this offseason.

Part of why France — who went to high school in West Covina, CA— gravitated towards the Padres on a minor league deal last offseason was to start a family in a familiar place.

After he decided to forego his senior year at San Diego State University, France was drafted by the Padres back in 2015, and debuted in 2019 as a member of the Friars. Before stating his love for the city and all the time he has had in the area, he knows that MLB is a business, paired with the fact he no longer needs to be signed to a city he wants to start a family in.

“It’s not like I need to be in one place,” France said. “We had the babies; we have a little more freedom now to be able to move around the country. I love San Diego, and I really enjoyed my time there, but I also understand the business side of it.”

For what it's worth, France made it clear after the season ended that he wanted to return. It's also been reported there's mutual interest between the two sides in a reunion.

France has earned the right to be a free agent and finally cash in on a large deal. Whether or not it comes from the Padres will ultimately be up to them.

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