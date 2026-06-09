Dodgers All-Star Calls Padres' Mason Miller 'Impossible' to Hit

The San Diego Padres have one of the best bullpens in baseball, with the group being led by star closer Mason Miller.

Miller has given the Padres a massive advantage late in games due to his dominance on the mound, and he's emerged as one of the better pitchers in the game. The right-hander has been electric for San Diego this season, and he's even been in some Cy Young conversations in the National League.

Due to how strong he's been on the mound, Miller has garnered the attention of players all over the league. Miller has been given the respect from his opponents and peers, with All-Star Max Muncy of the rival Los Angeles Dodgers calling him "impossible" to hit.

"It says '101' or '102' [mph] when in reality it feels like 110," Muncy said to ESPN. "It feels impossible to put in play."

Overall, Miller has posted an ERA of 1.01 on the year across 26.2 innings of work. The Padres closer has gone 18-for-18 in save opportunities, showcasing his trustworthiness on the mound in crunch time.

Miller has been lights out for the most part this year, but there was one player to get the best of him. That would be outfielder Andy Pages of the Dodgers, but even Pages praised Miller for his ability.

Pages battled Miller in an epic nine-pitch battle in the ninth inning last month, leading to a win for the Dodgers. But even though he beat him that time, Pages understands how scary a threat Miller is on the mound to face off against.

Dodgers are back in the lead thanks to a sacrifice fly from Andy Pages and some solid base running from Alex Call.



LA up by one in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/ChwxpvWtN7 — Valentina Sandoval (@ValentinaMrtnz_) May 20, 2026

"It's such a difference in velocity, and when you realize it's a slider, it's too late," Pages said in Spanish. "His arm moves so fast, so you think it's coming hard, and then it comes out slower. And when you realize it's slower, you're already off-balance."

Miller has helped carry the Padres' bullpen all season, and his performance has allowed San Diego to stay afloat in the standings. Legendary closers have called Miller "unhittable" this season, and this is one of the highest honors for a pitcher to receive.

The Padres will continue to rely heavily on the relief pitcher, and they could help his workload by adding more guys to the bullpen. But Miller has the bandwidth to be a true workhorse, and he's been awesome to watch any time he takes the mound this season.

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