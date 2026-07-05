Dodgers' Dave Roberts Says Padres Are 'Going Through It' Amid Stunning Collapse

The San Diego Padres have seen better days, with the team currently in a full free fall over the last few weeks.

The Padres have dropped eight straight games entering the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday. The losing itself hasn't been the only problem, as the way the team is losing has been a true gut punch.

San Diego has been blown out of games and given up late leads as just about anything that could go wrong has. This has seen the Padres fall in the standings, with the team now sitting two games below .500, currently five games out of the final wild-card spot in the National League.

After another tough loss for the Padres, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts weighed in on the current state of his rival.

"For us, we're just stacking wins," Roberts said. "Certainly, [the Padres] are going through it right now. [Thursday] night, the way we came back and won. [Friday], the way we came back and won, it certainly takes the wind out of your sail."

While the Padres have been slumping, the Dodgers have been surging, jumping out to a commanding lead in the NL West. Los Angeles has been able to withstand injuries all season, while San Diego has seen their season fall apart.

The Padres have lost 27 of their past 41 games overall, with the season starting to spiral out of control. Not only has the offense been extremely poor all year, but the starting pitching has now begun to fall apart at the seams.

Even the bullpen, which was seen as a strength of this team, has started to unravel a little, mainly due to manager Craig Stammen being forced to overwork the pitchers.

For the Padres, there is still time to turn the season around, but they will need to figure something out quickly. There is a logjam of teams in the NL competing for a postseason spot, and the longer this slump goes on, the deeper a hole San Diego will put itself in.

The trade deadline will offer the Padres a chance to bring in some new talent to the roster, but if the team continues to spiral, the front office may decide to stand pat (or even sell). The next four weeks will determine a lot for the Padres, and if they can't get their act together, 2026 could be another wasted season for this franchise.

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