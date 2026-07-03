Padres' Poor Play Hasn't Been Seen in MLB Since 1929

The San Diego Padres are currently in a major rut, seeing the team completely fall apart at the seams.

The Padres have now lost six straight games, but it's more about how they've dropped the contests that's been so ugly. After a 23-3 blowout loss to the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, the Padres made more unfortunate history in the series opener against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

San Diego jumped out to a 6-0 lead against Los Angeles early in the game, only to see the Dodgers erase everything, scoring 12 unanswered runs. The final score was 12-7, and the loss put the Padres into a position that no team has seen in almost 100 years.

The Padres are now only the second team in MLB history to have a six-game stretch where they went winless, allowed 75-plus hits, 60-plus runs, 30-plus walks and 15-plus home runs. The last time this happened was in 1929 when the Phillies did it, per Opta STATS.

The Padres are the second team in MLB history to have a 6-game span with:



0-6 record

75+ hits allowed

60+ runs allowed

30+ walks allowed

15+ HR allowed



The other was the Phillies from June 19-22, 1929. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) July 3, 2026

Following the loss to the Dodgers, Padres manager Craig Stammen didn't hold back his thoughts on the current situation.

“It’s testing our morale,” Stammen said. “Testing my positivity, for sure. So we’ll show up and with a smile on our face tomorrow, ready to compete.”

After a promising start to the season, the Padres have fallen off a cliff. Not only are the Padres one of the worst offensive teams in the league this season, but the starting pitching has started to unravel.

The bullpen has also been overworked due to the starters' issues, adding more pressure on the relief pitchers to carry the group. San Diego now sits 13 games behind the Dodgers for first place in the National League West, and their playoff hopes are quickly fading.

“It’s pretty tough,” Stammen said. “I’m not going to say this is going to happen the rest of the season. It’s happening right now. I don’t think just because it’s happening right now, that means it’s going to happen forever. We’ll get through this tough stretch and hopefully get our bullpen in a better spot and not be used as often … but for right now, we’ve got to manage it as best we can.”

There is still a lot of season left to go, but something desperately needs to change with this team.

Luckily for the Padres, the trade deadline is only a few weeks away, giving the front office a chance to make some additions.

The results of the next few weeks, however, will be very telling about how aggressive the Padres will be ahead of the deadline.

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