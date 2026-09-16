Experts Overwhelmingly Agree on Padres' Role in 2026 Postseason

The San Diego Padres are viewed as the sleeper team in the National League.

In ESPN’s Jesse Rogers’ latest column, MLB executives and scouts weighed in across several categories as the postseason approaches, including the biggest sleeper in the NL.

The Padres received the most votes with seven.

"Not unlike the theory behind why our panel of voters chose the Brewers as the team to beat, the Padres' pitching staff seems like it could be the reason they make a run," Rogers wrote.

"Of course, they have to make the postseason first, but that's the whole point of picking them as a sleeper: No one knows for sure that they'll get in, but watch out if they do. Since the trade deadline, when San Diego picked up Casey Mize and Robbie Ray, the pitching staff has compiled the best ERA in the NL. And, of course, the Padres have an elite bullpen led by Mason Miller. It's enough to create a consensus for our NL sleeper team."

One American League scout said the Padres are heading into the postseason better than ever.

"For me, San Diego is the perfect sleeper team," he said. "They're better now than they have been all season, but because they've been fighting for a playoff spot and have no chance at the division, it doesn't feel like people are talking about them. Their last-second grab of Mize and Ray might be [general manager AJ Preller's best work if they go far. And it just seems like everyone who was slumping in the first half is hot now."

One National League executive said the Padres bullpen is a big reason why they're his sleeper pick.

"Jackson Merrill is going good. So is that bullpen. They're my sleeper pick."

How Dangerous are the Padres Right Now?

The Padres have played exceptionally well, winning eight straight games before Tuesday's loss. San Diego currently leads the Arizona Diamondbacks by 2.5 games for the final spot in the National League wild-card race.

The offense has been as powerful as it could be, led by Merrill, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado.

The bullpen has been just as good and reliable. Mason Miller leads the way with that unit, followed by Adrian Morejon, giving the team a massive late-inning advantage to shut down opponents.

What makes the Padres so dangerous is that they're elite at the plate, have a dominant bullpen and have bolstered their starting rotation. Now, they could be hitting their stride at the perfect time.

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