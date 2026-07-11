Former GM Believes Padres Could Consider Trading Mason Miller Ahead of Deadline

It's been a tough season for the San Diego Padres.

After being in the thick of the playoff race, things have begun to spiral over the last few weeks.

The Padres are in the midst of a free fall that recently included an eight-game losing streak, and have lost 10 of their last 15 games.

With the way things are heading, the Padres could suddenly become sellers at the trade deadline.

That's not the approach the team has taken over the past few seasons, but considering they are 46-48 and 14.5 games back of the NL West-leading Dodgers, that's a legitimate possibility.

The Padres have several pieces they could move in the coming weeks, and one player who would net the biggest haul (by far) is All-Star closer Mason Miller.

Miller, who has yet to complete a full calendar year as a Padre, could emerge as a trade target for contenders seeking bullpen help ahead of the deadline.

Former MLB GM turned analyst Jim Bowden believes the Friars should consider moving off the 27-year-old over the next few weeks.

"That would be an AJ Preller-type of move if you could turn Mason Miller into three or four pieces for long term because I think they have that many needs," Bowden said.

"That would be an AJ Preller-type of move if you could turn Mason Miller into three or four pieces."@JimBowdenGM on Power Alley about the possibility of the Padres trading the All-Star closer.@Padres | #ForTheFaithful

🔗 https://t.co/fGPbvbj8w4 pic.twitter.com/HQxTfBXAAY — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) July 6, 2026

Bowden went on to say that the New York Yankees are a team the Padres should discuss a potential trade with.

"If you took a World Series contending type team like the Yankees, who I think desperately need another back-end impact guy. Can you get three or four pieces from them? Can you get a starting pitcher, an outfielder, a reliever?" Bowden said.

"It might make sense with the number of holes this team has."

Could Mason Miler's Time in San Diego Already Come to an End?

The Padres initially acquired Miller from the Athletics last season. It was a move they felt was needed to bolster their bullpen and extend their World Series window.

While Miller has been spectacular as a Padre, the team has failed to become a legitimate contender.

In his time in San Diego, the two-time All-Star has recorded an elite 0.89 ERA in 58 appearances, along with 114 strikeouts and 25 saves in 61 innings of work. However, if the Padres fall out of the race, they may be better off recouping future assets.

While there is a chance San Diego could pull the plug on Miller in the next few weeks, he's paying no attention to it.

The right-handed flame thrower said it's all just rumors.

“It’s not real,”Miller said. “It’s just rumors that aren’t based on fact.”

Sign up for our free newsletterand follow us onFacebookandX/Twitterfor the latest news