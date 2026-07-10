Rival Exec Says Padres Must Consider Trading Mason Miller

Perhaps one of the worst things that the San Diego Padres can be leading up to the Aug. 3 trade deadline is mediocre.

With a stagnant offense, a .500 record and sputtering production from the starting rotation, it's easy to label the Padres as exactly that.

When there isn't a clear direction ahead of the trade deadline, many around the baseball world may be quick to try and categorize what the Padres will be when August rolls around: buyers or sellers.

And when that organization has the best closer in baseball looking the most untouchable he's been in his career, the advice from onlookers only gets louder.

Mason Miller has a 0.96 ERA, leads the National League with 23 saves and strikes out 48.6% of his batters, a figure that puts him in the 100th percentile compared to qualified hurlers.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand asked rival executives to anonymously weigh in on what the Padres should do. As expected, both a representative from the NL and the AL agreed that the kind of haul given up for Miller wouldn't be one that they receive again in 2026 — but one urged them to consider the move.

“They have to consider it if they keep playing like this,” the NL executive said. “They won’t get [Leo] De Vries type value back for him, but they’ll still do well if they trade him.”

Things have certainly been frustrating for San Diego recently, going 3-7 in their last 10 games and having just endured an eight-game losing streak to end June and head into July. However, that doesn't mean they're making heir star available.

“I haven’t heard whispers [about Miller being available], but I can definitely see [president of baseball operations AJ Preller] moving him to restock, then reloading this offseason,” the AL executive said. “He could get a decent haul; two top 100s and some mid-levels.”

The haul given for Miller included Leo De Vries — the No. 3 prospect in MLB and the top ranked player in the Padres' system — and right-handed pitchers Braden Nett (San Diego's No. 3 overall prospect), Henry Baez (No. 13) and Eduarniel Nuñez (No. 17).

As things stand, the Padres have a bottom-ranked farm system and could very well benefit in the long term from a Miller-sized prospect restock.

On the other hand, it is enticing to hold onto the league's best reliever and trust that help is on the way. Right-handers Nick Pivetta and Joe Musgrove are each aiming for a second-half return, and Preller is known as someone who can strike a deal to improve the offense.

This next month of baseball will be crucial for San Diego and appears to have direct implications on the future of their season and franchise — especially when it comes to Mason Miller.

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