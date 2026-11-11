Padres Confirmed to be Targeting These 11 Players in Free Agency, and Probably More

The San Diego Padres have endless options regarding which routes they will go down during free agency, and as the offseason starts to intensify, more of these choices have become ever so clearer.

Starting pitching has been the most obvious needs to address given a current rotation that is incredibly bare, but the outfield position, the bullpen and perhaps another star in the lineup are also presumed to follow the rotation on the to-do list.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune has reported on 11 concrete names that have confirmed to be inquired about by the organization, with some names more linked to San Diego in past weeks than others. He also said there are "more" as well that he did not have named.

It should be no surprise that a majority of the reported players are pitchers, especially after what president of baseball operations AJ Preller said when asked what his main priorities are at MLB's general manager meetings in Las Vegas this week.

“It’s definitely starting pitching and being able to fill out the rotation; that’s the priority going into this,” Preller said. “I think we like the core group that we have, position player-wise."

Which Free Agents Have the Padres Inquired About This Offseason So Far?

1. Tarik Skubal, SP

2026 ERA: 2.72

In a shock to nobody, Skubal is one of the main players linked to the Friars. The two-time Cy Young award winner is expected to collect a massive and likely record-setting deal this winter, and with new owners looking to make a splash, stealing an ace-caliber talent from the division rival Los Angeles Dodgers checks all the boxes.

2. Michael King, SP

2026 ERA: 3.21

King was one of the lone bright spots in the Padres rotation last year, and in another shock to few, opted out of his contract coming off his career-most innings (185) and starts (32). Similar to Skubal, he is projected to earn a lucrative deal in 2027, and perhaps could continue to do so in a city he has previously said has become a second home to him.

3. Freddy Peralta, SP

2026 ERA: 4.42

The two-time All-Star had a 3.25 ERA across 10 starts after being acquired by the Tampa Bay Rays midseason, and continued his production with a 2.95 mark through 21.1 innings of work in the postseason, earning ALCS MVP honors along the way. He is probably going to collect a contract in the Michael King-range, but is also coming off of a season that featured almost exactly what is asked from a top-paid hurler.

4. Nick Pivetta, SP

2026 ERA: 2.86 (eight starts)

Pivetta had the best year of his career in 2025, the first of his Padres tenure, but missed nearly five months in 2026. The handful of appearances he did have were solid, postseason included, but the Padres declined his club option earlier this offseason, perhaps to present a new deal this offseason with more injury protections.

5. Kaima Taira, SP

2026 ERA: 1.36 (Nippon Professional Baseball)

Taira had a dream season in Japan and is looking to bring his talents to MLB. The right-hander turns 27 years old later this week, and is fresh off a 146-inning season. Effective innings on the mound are exactly what the Padres need and Taira appears to be able to provide that.

6. Clay Holmes, SP

2026 ERA: 3.29

The right-hander delivered 18 starts (101.1 innings) in 2026, missing nearly three months due to a right fibula fracture. His nine starts after being traded and returning from the injured list were not as effective as his first nine, but he has proven to be among the best ground ball generators in baseball, doing so in the 99th percentile across MLB.

7. Trevor Rogers, SP

2026 ERA: 4.03

The left-hander pitched a career-high 169.2 innings over 30 starts for the Baltimore Orioles, and though his ERA was higher than expected after finishing ninth in the Cy Young award race in 2025, he proved he can be on the mound for the long haul, something San Diego would love.

8. Seiya Suzuki, OF

Suzuki being brought in as a corner outfielder not only solves the vacancy, but brings his hot bat into the lineup (coming off a career year, no less). Suzuki hit .270 with 26 home runs last season and a career-high bWAR of 5.1 in his fifth MLB season.

9. Teruaki Sato, 3B/OF

Sato is one of the most sought-after talents planning to come to MLB from NPB. The 27-year-old not only provides more flexibility on defense, but is coming off a .306 season with an OPS of .991 and 39 home runs.

10. Hiromi Itoh, SP

2026 ERA: 3.18 (NPB)

Another product of Japan, the 29-year-old pitched 172.2 innings of work last season as he looks to head to MLB in 2027. The 5-foot-9 right-hander struck out 159 batters to just 34 walks on the year and grew up idolizing Yu Darvish.

11. Jazz Chisholm Jr., INF/OF

Chisholm had a breakout 2025 season with the New York Yankees, hitting .242 across 130 games with 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases and an OPS of .813. He then had a down 2026, hitting .231 with 19 home runs, 41 stolen bases and an OPS of .711. Chisholm is a versatile defender, having played second base and the outfield in his career. He's also a polarizing player.

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