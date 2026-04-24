Padres' Mason Miller Loses One Streak in Win vs Rockies

If it feels like Mason Miller has been striking out everybody in 2026, you're not wrong. Through Friday, he's faced 41 batters and struck out 27.

In each of Miller's first 11 appearances of the season, he had struck out at least one opposing hitter. In fact, he had struck out two or three batters in all but one outing.

Mason Miller has 4 appearances this season where he faced 3+ batters and struck them all out



That’s the most by a pitcher in his team’s first 14 games of a season since at least 1900 https://t.co/jYT0IZzNNl — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 11, 2026

That changed on Thursday, when Miller failed to record a strikeout in nailing down his ninth save of the season against the Colorado Rockies.

Miller got through the ninth inning at Coors Field on a groundout, a single and a double play. That ended a streak of 23 games with at least one strikeout dating back to last season.

Hitters beware ... The Reaper is coming for you 🔥



Thirty-eight hitters have come to the plate against Mason Miller this season. He’s punched out 27 of them. His 71.1% strikeout rate is the highest by a pitcher in his first 11 appearances of a season since at least 1900.



h/t:… https://t.co/uxf88byQfq pic.twitter.com/iMW5AKs9TC — MLB (@MLB) April 20, 2026

During that 23-game streak, 56 of Miller's 77 outs were by strikeout.

Strikeouts aren't everything for a closer. They simply come with the territory for a pitcher whose fastball averages 101.3 mph, easily the best in MLB.

Mason Miller, 103.4 mph Fastball and 87 mph Slider, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/TSCoPlZiHO — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 10, 2026

Velocity doesn't tell the whole story; Miller's Statcast page is a sea of red ink.

His slider has gotten more work — and better results — than his heralded fastball. Batters have swung and missed at 75.6% of Miller's sliders through Friday.

86 sliders thrown

75.6% whiff rate



Mason Miller’s 75.6% slider whiff rate is the highest whiff rate by a pitcher on a single pitch type thru his first 12 appearances of a season under pitch tracking (2008), min 65 of type thrown — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 23, 2026

Miller still hasn't allowed a run this season. Batters are only 3-for-12 against him when putting the ball in play. Miller might be human, but just barely.

Named the National League Reliever of the Month for September 2025, Miller is well on his way toward winning the award again. Even though one week remains in April, it's not enough time for the other contenders to catch up.

Perhaps the best walkout in baseball is when Padres closer Mason Miller jogs out with the lights flickering and Korn’s “Blind” blasting, then starts throwing 100+ mph fastballs and a filthy 90 mph slider in the 9th. pic.twitter.com/v2h6vmiX7g — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) April 23, 2026

At least one streak is still alive for Miller. He's up to 33.2 consecutive innings without allowing a run, tying Cla Meredith's franchise record.

“Tying something is cool, but obviously you want to go a little further,” Miller said via the San Diego Union-Tribune. “So hopefully just keep rolling and keep doing what I’m doing.”

50 Whiffs At Mason Miller's Pitches This Year pic.twitter.com/gCnf4oskgj — Codify (@CodifyBaseball) April 24, 2026

Earlier this week, Miller downplayed the significance of a streak that spans two seasons.

“It seems disconnected to me, over the course of two seasons,” he said. “This season is off to a good start. I finished last season strong. The two aren’t necessarily connected.”

Semantics aside, Miller's dominance has been a catalyst for the Padres' 17-8 start. They're tied for first place in the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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