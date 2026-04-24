Padres' Mason Miller Loses One Streak in Win vs Rockies
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If it feels like Mason Miller has been striking out everybody in 2026, you're not wrong. Through Friday, he's faced 41 batters and struck out 27.
In each of Miller's first 11 appearances of the season, he had struck out at least one opposing hitter. In fact, he had struck out two or three batters in all but one outing.
That changed on Thursday, when Miller failed to record a strikeout in nailing down his ninth save of the season against the Colorado Rockies.
Miller got through the ninth inning at Coors Field on a groundout, a single and a double play. That ended a streak of 23 games with at least one strikeout dating back to last season.
During that 23-game streak, 56 of Miller's 77 outs were by strikeout.
Strikeouts aren't everything for a closer. They simply come with the territory for a pitcher whose fastball averages 101.3 mph, easily the best in MLB.
Velocity doesn't tell the whole story; Miller's Statcast page is a sea of red ink.
His slider has gotten more work — and better results — than his heralded fastball. Batters have swung and missed at 75.6% of Miller's sliders through Friday.
Miller still hasn't allowed a run this season. Batters are only 3-for-12 against him when putting the ball in play. Miller might be human, but just barely.
Named the National League Reliever of the Month for September 2025, Miller is well on his way toward winning the award again. Even though one week remains in April, it's not enough time for the other contenders to catch up.
At least one streak is still alive for Miller. He's up to 33.2 consecutive innings without allowing a run, tying Cla Meredith's franchise record.
“Tying something is cool, but obviously you want to go a little further,” Miller said via the San Diego Union-Tribune. “So hopefully just keep rolling and keep doing what I’m doing.”
Earlier this week, Miller downplayed the significance of a streak that spans two seasons.
“It seems disconnected to me, over the course of two seasons,” he said. “This season is off to a good start. I finished last season strong. The two aren’t necessarily connected.”
Semantics aside, Miller's dominance has been a catalyst for the Padres' 17-8 start. They're tied for first place in the National League West with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
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J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.Follow jphoornstra