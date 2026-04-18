Padres’ Mason Miller's Dominance Hasn't Been Seen in MLB in 50 Years

San Diego Padres All-Star closer Mason Miller is in the midst of a historic start to the 2026 season.

Miller hasn't allowed a run in his 9.1 innings to start the year. Moreover, he's faced 30 batters, and struck out 23 of them.

He's allowed just two base runners, one on a hit and one on a walk. He's six-for-six in his save opportunities.

Miller's dominance even dates back to last season, too.

Miller has allowed just two earned runs since his blockbuster trade deadline deal to the Padres last summer. He last allowed a run since Aug. 5, 2025.

He's in the midst of a 30.2 scoreless innings streak, and has put up strikeout numbers never before seen in MLB history.

According to OptaSTATS, Miller has struck out:

20 of his last 23 batters faced

30 of his last 38 batters faced

40 of his last 55 batters faced

50 of his last 70 batters faced

60 of his last 89 batters faced

70 of his last 109 batters faced

80 of his last 135 batters faced

He's the only pitcher in at least the last 50 years to have any of those stretches in their career.

Including playoffs, Mason Miller has struck out:



20 of his last 23 batters

30 of last 38

40 of last 55

50 of last 70

60 of last 89

70 of last 109

80 of last 135



No other MLB pitcher in the last 50 years has matched any of those stretches at any point in his career (reg & post). pic.twitter.com/MzvWZ5GjWR — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) April 17, 2026

Miller holds an ERA+ of 780 since joining the Padres, which is 680% better than league average.

A good ERA+ is 125.⁰A bad ERA+ is 75.⁰An average ERA+ is 100.



In 31 appearances since joining the Padres, Mason Miller owns an ERA+ of 780. pic.twitter.com/mB7jVB5lfu — Paul Hembekides (Hembo) (@PaulHembo) April 17, 2026

His 76.7% strikeout rate through nine appearances is the best in MLB by a pitcher in the last 120 years, per MLB researcher Sarah Langs.

Mason Miller this season: 23 strikeouts, 30 batters faced



That 76.7% strikeout rate is the highest by a pitcher in his first 9 appearances of a season in the last 120 years https://t.co/BxqoSQ0nFs — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 17, 2026

Mason Miller has faced 3+ batters and struck them all out in 5 of his last 7 appearances



He’s the only pitcher to do that 5+ times in a 7-appearance span in MLB history



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/BxqoSQ0nFs — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 17, 2026

Mason Miller Downplays Early-Season Dominance for Padres

Miller is establishing himself as not only the best closer in baseball, but one of the best pitchers in the game.

However, in a recent conversation with Padres On SI, he downplayed his early-season success.

“I think success is a little bit of a snowball in this game, as are struggles as well. That’s why we talk about streaky players a lot of the time. It’s part of what makes guys great, is their ability to be consistent," Miller said to Padres On SI. "Over the last two years, I’ve kind of had patches of this success and then patches of struggles, and they’ve come in different parts of the season. Like last year, my focus was to be throwing my best towards the end of the year, which I did, but I struggled early in the year in May. So I kind of netted out to end in about the same place I did the year before.

“Coming into this year, I usually feel really confident coming out of the gates. I feel like my offseason training and spring training put me in an awesome place to succeed early in the season. I think my numbers in April are usually really, really good. But knowing that it’s a whole year, too, I try to keep both my eyes forward."

Whether Miller wants to admit it or not, he's on a historic pace to start the season. If he keeps it up, he could have a very real chance to become the first reliever since Eric Gagne in 2003 to win the Cy Young award.

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