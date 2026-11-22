Once the San Diego Padres fell short in their quest to sign two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, there was little question where they might try to take their money next.

The Freddy Peralta sweepstakes might not end with a record payday for the right-handed pitcher, but they appear to be no less competitive.

There are still over a half a dozen teams in play for Peralta with the Padres, both Chicago teams and believe it or not the Rays all still involved and maybe the Braves too but the latter not confirmed. Other teams are in the periphery but not as aggressive. It's getting late and… — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 20, 2026

"There are still over a half a dozen teams in play for Peralta with the Padres, both Chicago teams and believe it or not the Rays all still involved," former MLB general manager Jim Bowden, now of MLB Network Radio on Sirius/XM, wrote on Twitter/X, "and maybe the Braves too but the latter not confirmed. Other teams are in the periphery but not as aggressive. It's getting late and time for teams to pick it up or lose out."

The years and dollars required to sign Peralta, 30, won't set any records. A two-time All-Star, Peralta is 80-53 with a 3.71 ERA in a nine-year career with the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays.

Peralta was traded twice in the past year. The Brewers shipped him to the Mets in January, along with Tobias Myers, for prospect Jett Williams and pitcher Brandon Sproat. After a mostly disastrous 22-start stretch in New York (5-9, 4.99 ERA), Peralta was traded to Tampa Bay on Aug. 2.

After joining the Rays, Peralta finished the season strong. He went 5-2 with a 3.25 ERA in 10 regular-season starts, then made another five postseason appearances and was even more stingy (2-1, 2.95 ERA) as the Rays marched to the World Series.

Peralta's three ALCS appearances against the Cleveland Guardians earned him the series MVP award. He started Games 2 and 6, and made a relief appearance in Game 4 while allowing only one run in 12 innings.

If that version of Peralta is the one the Padres can expect to see more of in 2027 and beyond, their investment could be worth every dollar. Within major league clubhouses, Peralta is regarded as a model citizen and exceptional teammate.

Even if Peralta's skills on the mound diminish over the life of a long-term contract, his value to the Padres would extend beyond the field. That's surely a factor in the widespread interest around the league.

It's notable that the Padres are the only team to meet with both Skubal and Peralta this offseason, according to Bowden. That suggests they're willing to spend for a top-of-the-rotation starting pitcher — and they were ready to pivot quickly once Skubal signed with the New York Mets.

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