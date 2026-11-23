Padres Notes: SD Loses Tarik Skubal Sweepstakes, Free Agent Joins Nationals, Ty France Replacements
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The San Diego Padres were among the interested teams that lost out on the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. The two-time Cy Young award winner landed with the New York Mets on a behemoth nine year, $450 million deal.
In other news, 27-year-old left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz struck a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals. Cruz, who ended his season with a torn ACL after being demoted to Double-A, spoke to El Imparcial about the new deal.
"I think I’m halfway through the process, so we’re going to do everything to make sure it’s healthy and doesn’t have any lasting effects in the future," Cruz told El Imparcial in Spanish. “I’m 17 weeks post-op now, and it’s supposed to take about 36 weeks before I can compete. I was just upfront, I came in, said I was still in rehabilitation, and they opened the doors for me to come here and do my job.”
Finally, the Padres are at risk of losing first baseman Ty France this offseason due to the high demand he is in, as well as the price tag that comes along with it.
France is far from guaranteed to come back to the Padres, as he recently spoke on wanting to play the market and collect a lucrative deal after hearing the options.
“I’m coming off a good year, and it’s hopefully going to be my first good free agency as a player,” France told The Athletic. “I’m open to hearing everybody out.”
This offseason is different for France as last season, he chose San Diego due to familiarity reasons and potential stability. Now that he doesn't have a child on the way, things are much more open for him.
“It’s not like I need to be in one place,” he added. “We had the babies; we have a little more freedom now to be able to move around the country. I love San Diego, and I really enjoyed my time there, but I also understand the business side of it.”
Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
After Tarik Skubal Signs With Mets, Padres’ Free Agent Focus is Obvious
Padres' 27-Year-Old Free Agent Pitcher Signs With Washington Nationals
Padres Internal First Base Options to Turn to If Ty France Walks
Padres Tweets of the Day
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Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles with a focus in sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at Newsweek and Dodgers Nation. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and received his Masters of Science at the University of Southern California in 2025.Follow gabesmallson