The San Diego Padres were among the interested teams that lost out on the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes. The two-time Cy Young award winner landed with the New York Mets on a behemoth nine year, $450 million deal.

In other news, 27-year-old left-handed pitcher Omar Cruz struck a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals. Cruz, who ended his season with a torn ACL after being demoted to Double-A, spoke to El Imparcial about the new deal.

"I think I’m halfway through the process, so we’re going to do everything to make sure it’s healthy and doesn’t have any lasting effects in the future," Cruz told El Imparcial in Spanish. “I’m 17 weeks post-op now, and it’s supposed to take about 36 weeks before I can compete. I was just upfront, I came in, said I was still in rehabilitation, and they opened the doors for me to come here and do my job.”

Finally, the Padres are at risk of losing first baseman Ty France this offseason due to the high demand he is in, as well as the price tag that comes along with it.

France is far from guaranteed to come back to the Padres, as he recently spoke on wanting to play the market and collect a lucrative deal after hearing the options.

“I’m coming off a good year, and it’s hopefully going to be my first good free agency as a player,” France told The Athletic. “I’m open to hearing everybody out.”

This offseason is different for France as last season, he chose San Diego due to familiarity reasons and potential stability. Now that he doesn't have a child on the way, things are much more open for him.

“It’s not like I need to be in one place,” he added. “We had the babies; we have a little more freedom now to be able to move around the country. I love San Diego, and I really enjoyed my time there, but I also understand the business side of it.”

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

After Tarik Skubal Signs With Mets, Padres’ Free Agent Focus is Obvious

Padres' 27-Year-Old Free Agent Pitcher Signs With Washington Nationals

Padres Internal First Base Options to Turn to If Ty France Walks

Padres Tweets of the Day

With Tarik Skubal headed to Queens…



The only answer is Michael King



Don’t mess this up @Padres pic.twitter.com/od2Kt0VNtW — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) November 22, 2026

Ty France has set his price: three years, with Jake Bauers' new deal as the benchmark.



Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported, per MLB Trade Rumors, that France wants a three-year deal at an average annual value somewhere between Bauers' Red Sox contract and… pic.twitter.com/60d1BKX3db — Alvin Garcia (@alvinmanogarcia) November 22, 2026

Information on teams that tried for Tarik Skubal from @BNightengale:



- Dodgers were only interested in a short term deal

- Padres had no interest in an offer “in the stratosphere” of what Skubal signed for

- Blue Jays “didn’t come close” to matching the Mets’ offer pic.twitter.com/HOrolrIxCr — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) November 23, 2026

2026 PitchingNinja Award for Closer of the Year. 🏆



Winner: Mason Miller pic.twitter.com/Ce2FU25yB9 — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) November 22, 2026

Tarik Skubal out of the NL West pic.twitter.com/WMXXn0DBeb — Devine Sports Gospel (@DevineGospel) November 22, 2026

Garrett Hawkins has signed a new minor league deal with the Padres. After a disappointing campaign in his first season on the 40-man, this gives him a chance to re-establish himself in the back of El Paso's bullpen without burning through his second option year. https://t.co/QBmvPmJiOP — MadFriars - The source for Padres Prospects news (@madfriars) November 22, 2026

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