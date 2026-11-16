On Monday, the public got its first look at the Hall of Fame ballot that will be distributed to BBWAA voters this week.

14 first-timers and 13 returnees are on the BBWAA ballot for the Hall of Fame Class of 2027!



Who do you think will make it to Cooperstown? pic.twitter.com/LICRGrKpDW — MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2026

San Diego native Cole Hamels, who spent the 2023 season rehabbing with the Padres before aborting his comeback attempt, is on the ballot for the second time after garnering votes on 23.8% of ballots last year.

Other than that, the names on the ballot will look mostly unfamiliar to Padres fans — unless you happened to catch one of four games late in the 2021 season.

Jake Arrieta's four starts in brown and gold were as forgettable as the Padres' 79-83 season itself. His brief time in the rotation was emblematic of the problem with the team itself: the Padres ran out of starting pitchers. Yu Darvish went on the injured list on Aug. 15 with a back injury; the Padres signed Arrieta the next day.

The former American League Cy Young Award winner started four games and went 0-3 with a 10.95 ERA. The Padres designated Arrieta for assignment in September, effectively ending his career at age 35. Now, five years later, he's one of 14 newcomers on the Hall of Fame ballot.

Arrieta might have one of the stronger cases for a place in Cooperstown, N.Y. on a relatively weak ballot. Former San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey (the Giants' current President of Baseball Operations) is the most talented newcomer; others include Jon Lester, Andrew Miller, Pablo Sandoval, Brett Gardner and Ryan Zimmerman.

From 2014-17, Arrieta made 119 regular season starts for the Chicago Cubs and went 64-29 with a 2.67 ERA (151 ERA+). He struck out more than a batter per inning and posted a 1.03 WHIP.

In addition to his 2015 Cy Young Award, Arrieta helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series, winning Games 2 and 6 of the seven-game series that ended a 108-year championship drought on Chicago's north side.

For four years, Arrieta pitched like a surefire Hall of Famer. Will that be enough for voters to list him on their ballots?

Historically, the answer is no. Take away those four seasons, and Arrieta went 51-64 across his other eight seasons with the Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, Philadelphia Phillies and Padres; his brief time in San Diego didn't help.

For a day at least, it's a good time to remember how good Arrieta was at his peak. It's the main reason he is on the Hall of Fame ballot this year — for the first and perhaps only time. Just feel free to forget how it ended.

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