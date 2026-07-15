Padres' $3.9 Billion Sale Has Updated Timeline From MLB Commissioner

The sale of the San Diego Padres is getting closer to its completion, announced Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The deal, first reported in early May for control of the team to be transferred from the Seidler family to a group led by José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones, will get "done," Manfred said. However, it is unclear when it will become official.

“It’s a question of getting investment commitments, documentation to be put in a condition that it’s ready for a club vote,” Manfred said.

While Manfred declined to give a specific timeline on when the sale would be completed, the San Diego Union-Tribune's Kevin Acee reported that others have estimated the MLB owners vote will take place in August. The transfer of ownership from the Seidlers to the Feliciano and Jones group requires approval from 22 of the 29 other team owners.

Manfred noted that the announcement of the Padres sale was atypical in that normally the processes that are currently taken place have already been completed by the time a team sale is normally announced.

“When people in the public become aware of the sale — this one was earlier, quicker than what sometimes happens,” Manfred said. “Usually, it gets public when it’s a little closer to final documents. But [the sale] will get done.”

To Manfred's point, even Padres players have begun questioning the perceived "delay" in the Padres' record-breaking $3.9 billion sale, with third baseman Manny Machado recently expressing his confusion.

“Yeah, what’s going on with that?” Padres third baseman Manny Machado said. “I thought it would’ve been done by now. I’ve spoken to Feliciano a little bit, so I know he’s eager to get on with it and help the city and help this team win. I don’t know what’s taking so long. But it’s been a weird year for everyone in this clubhouse.”

The sale of the Padres, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal believes, could give the team the long-awaited financial freedom to be aggressive ahead of the trade deadline on Aug. 3. The only problem might become the team's record by then, as the team's identity as a buyer or a seller will largely depend on the first few series after the All-Star break.

The Padres will begin that crucial stretch of the season on Friday, when they travel to start a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals.

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