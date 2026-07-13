Padres' Manny Machado Has Cryptic Response Regarding His Injury

San Diego Padres star Manny Machado hasn't had the season that anyone expected from him so far, but he's started to show signs of improvement.

Machado has been one of the main culprits for the Padres' offensive struggles this season. However, after a brutal stretch, the veteran is finally hitting above the Mendoza line.

Overall, Machado is hitting .203 with 19 home runs and 55 runs batted in, while posting an OPS of .708. Machado has hit .314 over his last 10 games, showing real signs of improvement.

The All-Star break this week will offer Machado some time to rest up for the second half of the season. It could be both a mental and physical reset for the veteran, with the slugger dealing with some minor injuries.

Machado has played through various injuries throughout his Padres career. Heading into the All-Star break. he offered his normal cryptic response when discussing his health.

“What haven’t I [been dealing with]?” Machado said.

Like any player, Machado is dealing with multiple various health issues over the course of a long 162-game season. But none of them are bad enough for him to miss time.

Earlier this week, Machado fouled a ball off his toe, causing some irritation. The veteran also had some cramping in his calf in April, with both issues being minor.

“I think that foul ball off his toe just lingered a little bit longer than a normal foul ball off someone’s foot, and he’s had ankle issues and knee issues all in that same leg,” manager Craig Stammen said. “So whenever he’s on his feet for a long time, especially in a 17-day stretch, you just need to give him those days.

"He has been very good at communicating with me about when he’s feeling good, when he needs a day or when he can DH and still play. So it was a good homestand for him, getting a day off and a couple DH days, and I think it set him up for success going into the second half.”

The Padres are going to need Machado's bat in the second half, helping them make a push for the playoffs.

This team has been extremely inconsistent over the last couple of months, but they find themselves just 3.5 games behind the final wild-card spot in the National League.

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