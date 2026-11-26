The San Diego Padres could still use a left fielder, even after re-signing Gavin Sheets to a team-friendly three-year contract. Sheets is a useful hitter against right-handed pitching, but is at best half of a platoon at what might be the Padres' greatest position of need this offseason.

It was somewhat surprising, then, to see the Padres lose a switch-hitting outfielder who started two games this season in left field (and six in right) in free agency.

The Texas Rangers signed Bryce Johnson to a minor league deal, according to his official transactions page at MLB.com. The 31-year-old outfielder has spent most of the last three seasons in the Padres organization, but will move to the American League for the first time in 2027.

A 2017 draft pick by the San Francisco Giants, Johnson made his MLB debut with San Francisco five years later. In 175 big league games with the Giants (2022-23) and Padres (2024-26), Johnson slashed .229/.286/.290.

What Does Bryce Johnson's Departure Mean for the Padres?

The Padres let Johnson walk in free agency once before, two years ago, after which he signed a minor league contract with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Johnson spent spring training in the Pirates' camp in 2025, but was traded back to the Padres in April.

Later that season, in September, Johnson hit his second career home run and his first as a Padre. He finished the 2025 season with a surprising .342/.383/.434 slash line in 55 big league games.

Mostly, however, Johnson's value resides in his glove.

In 2026, he played 62 games with Triple-A El Paso and slashed .282/.382/.413. He batted just .178 (8-for-45) with no home runs in 32 games with the Padres this season. That the Padres allowed him to walk in free agency suggests they have bigger plans not just for the left field position, but the fourth outfielder/defensive replacement role Johnson most often filled.

The Rangers saw enough in Johnson to lock him up five days before the Collective Bargaining Agreement between MLB and the MLB Players Association expires Dec. 1.

If the league locks out players as expected, it will result in a freeze on transactions involving 40-man roster players that might not end until a new CBA between players and owners is ratified. Players can still sign minor league deals, however, so Johnson was under no pressure to sign this contract quickly.

Count it as one more hole to plug for Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller to fill at some point this winter.

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