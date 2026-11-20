The San Diego Padres and first baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets have agreed to a three-year, $11 million contract extension, as first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided.

Sheets was a potential non-tender candidate ahead of Friday's deadline, with MLB Trade Rumors projecting a $6.5 million contract via arbitration.

Instead, the two sides reached agreement on a team-friendly contract extension that will keep Sheets in San Diego for the foreseeable future.

First baseman/outfielder Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a three-year, $11 million contract extension that includes a $500,000 signing bonus and two opt outs, according to sources familiar with the deal.



Sheets originally signed with San Diego on a… — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) November 20, 2026

Gavin Sheets Contract Details

Sheets' contract will pay him $2.5 million in 2027 with a $500,000 signing bonus. ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that Sheets has $4 million player options in both the second and third year of the deal.

The $2.5 million salary in 2027 is a significant pay cut from the projected $6.5 million contract he could have had in arbitration.

Outfielder Gavin Sheets and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a three-year, $11 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes player options for the second and third years at $4 million each. Sheets gets a $500,000 signing bonus and $2.5 million salary in 2027. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 20, 2026

Padres Retaining Critical Bat With Gavin Sheets Extension

The Padres initially signed Sheets to a minor league contract ahead of the 2025 season after he was non-tendered by the Chicago White Sox.

The left-handed slugger enjoyed a breakout 2025 season in San Diego, setting career-highs in home runs (19), runs batted in (71) and batting average (.252) while finishing with a .746 OPS. He had a 111 wRC+ and 1.4 fWAR across 145 games.

Sheets then earned a $4.5 million contract last offseason to avoid arbitration. He played in just 125 games this season due to a lingering foot injury, and hit .212 with 17 home runs, 48 RBIs and an OPS of .709.

Sheets provides the Padres with some much-needed left-handed slug in the middle of their lineup. Defensively, he's not a seamless fit, as he's more of a designated hitter or first baseman who the team has tried out in the outfield.

Either way, he'll provide depth to a team that has question marks in left field and first base with Ty France currently on the open market. He should also get plenty of DH days against right-handed pitching.

In 298 at-bats against right-handed pitching in 2026, Sheets hit .221 with an OPS of .764. He went 11-for-65 (.169) against lefties with zero home runs.

Why Did Gavin Sheets Sign This Team-Friendly Contract?

This is an extremely team-friendly deal, with the Padres seemingly saving around $4 million this season. However, Sheets clearly prioritized some sort of longer-term stability over a higher number in 2027.

Additionally, if Sheets has a huge year in 2027 or 2028, he could hit the open market in search of more money.

Sheets has frequently raved about his love for San Diego. Now, he could potentially spend the next three seasons with the Padres.

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