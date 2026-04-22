Padres Accomplish Insane Feat Not Done in 20 Years vs Rockies

Everyone in baseball knows that Coors Field in Colorado is the most hitter-friendly parks in all of Major League Baseball.

It's a place where weird occurrences tend to happen during baseball games, and it can be very tough for opposing pitchers to find their footing.

The San Diego Padres appeared to not get the memo.

On Tuesday, the Padres took down the Rockies by a score of 1-0. They became the first visiting team to win a game at Coors Field by that mark since 2006.

The @Padres are the first visiting team to win a game 1-0 at Coors Field since 2006! pic.twitter.com/IJNJbsNZlU — MLB (@MLB) April 22, 2026

It's rare for any game played to be so low scoring, but especially at Coors Field. Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth reflected on the win, revealing how shocked he was at the final score.

“I’ve never seen that before," Cronenworth said. “A 1-0 game at Coors Field. In the 80-plus games I’ve played here and I don’t think I’ve ever seen that and I’ll probably never see it again.”

The Padres won the game behind a dominant effort from starting pitcher Randy Vásquez, as he continued his strong start to the year. Vásquez has become the ace of this San Diego pitching staff, and the Padres have needed each one of his starts.

San Diego has been one of the stronger teams in baseball over the last few weeks, having won five straight series entering play against Colorado. This includes a four-game sweep of the Rockies at Petco Park almost two weeks ago.

After a slow start to the season, the Padres have kicked into high gear, winning 14 of their past 16 games overall. San Diego has now won seven straight games over the Rockies, going 15-3 since the start of last season against their National League foe.

Even with all the questions around the starting rotation, the Padres have pushed this narrative aside to win games. San Diego is now tied with the rival Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the NL West division, holding a record of 16-7 overall.

The Padres also signed former All-Star starting pitcher Lucas Giolito on Wednesday to help with the pitching problems, as he'll provide them with more depth. Giolito has been patiently waiting for his chance to sign with a team, and now he joins a red-hot Padres group.

San Diego has its eyes set on making noise in the NL this season, and thus far, they're doing just that. But consistency will be key for this organization, and if they can keep up the winning ways, the playoffs won't be the only goal of the 2026 season.

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