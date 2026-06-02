Padres Announce Starting Pitchers for Rematch Series vs Phillies

The San Diego Padres will continue their road trip this week, this time heading to Philadelphia to open a three-game series with the Phillies.

The two teams faced off against one another a week ago in San Diego, with the Phillies sweeping the series. This rematch will give the Padres a chance for redemption, and they'll look to get back on track in the win column.

San Diego is coming off a disappointing series that saw them drop two of three games to the Washington Nationals. With the losses, the Padres fell even more behind in the National League West, now sitting 5.5 games back of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

On the season, the Padres own a record of 32-26, which is much stronger than most people predicted at the start. However, the postseason odds are stacked against them, especially with how inconsistent the offense has been.

As for the Phillies, they come in having lost two of three against the Dodgers in their latest series. Philadelphia holds a record of 30-29 on the year so far.

Pitching Probables for Padres vs Phillies

Tuesday, June 2: RHP Randy Vásquez vs RHP Aaron Nola

Randy Vásquez gets the ball to open the series for the Padres, and he'll be looking to set the tone. Vásquez has been solid for this team all year long, giving them a reliable arm each time out.

For the season, the right-hander has posted an ERA of 3.28 over 11 starts. In his last outing against the Phillies, he went 5.2 innings, allowing four runs, including three home runs.

Opposite Vásquez will be Aaron Nola, who's had an up-and-down year. Overall, Nola has recorded an ERA of 5.72 over 11 starts on the year, and he gave up two runs over six innings last week against the Padres.

Wednesday, June 3: RHP Walker Buehler vs LHP Cristopher Sánchez

The Padres will look to Walker Buehler in the second game, and he's given them much stronger outings of late. After a rocky start, Buehler has settled down, allowing three or fewer runs in four straight starts.

On the season, Buehler has an ERA of 4.28 over 11 starts. Buehler only gave up two runs and three hits over 5.1 innings against the Phillies last week.

The Phillies will be throwing out ace Cristopher Sánchez in this game, and he's one of the Cy Young favorites in the NL. Sánchez has thrown the most innings in the league (79.1), while recording an ERA of 1.47.

He threw seven shutout innings last week against the Padres, and is in the midst of a 44.2 consecutive scoreless innings streak.

Thursday, June 4: RHP Lucas Giolito vs RHP Zack Wheeler

In the final game, Lucas Giolito will get the start for the Padres.

The right-hander has posted an ERA of 4.97 in his limited time, and the Padres will be looking for him to step up. In his last game against the Nationals, Giolito only lasted 2.2 innings, giving up four runs in the process.

Zach Wheeler will go up against Giolito, and he's been incredible for the Phillies this year. Overall, Wheeler has an ERA of 2.27 over seven starts for the team.

Key Injuries

The Padres remain without veteran infielder Jake Cronenworth, whose been dealing with ongoing concussion symptoms. Catcher Luis Campusano (toe fracture) also remains out.

San Diego's starting rotation has also taken a hit this season, with Nick Pivetta (elbow), Joe Musgrove (elbow), Germán Márquez (forearm) and Matt Waldron (brachialis) all out.

As for the Phillies, catcher J.T. Realmuto is day-to-day as he's dealing with a left wrist contusion.

How to Watch Padres vs Phillies June 2-4

First pitch for Tuesday's series opener is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on TBS, Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Wednesday's game is 3:40 p.m. PT/6:40 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

First pitch for Thursday's series finale is 10:05 a.m. PT/1:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

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