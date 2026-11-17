Left-handed pitcher Adrian Morejon was the only player who received a qualifying offer from the San Diego Padres last month. The vast majority of players who receive the offer — a one-year, $23.15 million contract for 2027 — ultimately decline.

Morejon will not be an exception to the rule.

Adrián Morejón is declining the qualifying offer from the Padres, per source. Morejón is considered the top reliever on the free-agent market, so this was hardly a surprise. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 17, 2026

According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Morejon will decline the qualifying offer and become a free agent. If he signs elsewhere, the Padres will be compensated with a draft pick in 2027. If he doesn't, the potential loss of a draft pick to other teams might be the determining factor that steers him back to San Diego.

Tuesday is the deadline for all eight players who received the qualifying offer to officially accept or reject it.

As the top left-handed setup man to closer Mason Miller, Morejon went 9-3 in 86 innings during the regular season. He led the Padres in appearances (76) in Craig Stammen's first season as manager.

A shoulder injury limited Morejon's availability in the Padres' season-ending National League Division Series loss to the Milwaukee Brewers. His medical file will be another key factor toward determining the size of his next contract.

Declining the qualifying offer effectively means the Padres gauged Morejon's market value accurately. A $23 million contract for a setup man is rare. If Morejon receives more lucrative offers elsewhere, it's likely to come from teams who view him as a potential closer — or a potential starter.

As the Padres are well aware, Morejon's best role might be as a setup man. Miller will be back in the closer's role next season, and the Padres would need to act swiftly to replace Morejon if he departs.

In 2026, Morejon was credited with 28 holds — a small measure of his integral role in Miller's statistical success. He also finished fourth in NL Reliever of the Year voting, an award that went to Miller.

“I can’t say enough,” Miller said when asked about Morejon. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves, that’s for sure. Within our clubhouse, we know how valuable he is. We know we want him back next year.”

The Padres might also have designs on using Morejon as a starter after more than half of their 2026 rotation became free agents.

In 261 career games, all with the Padres, Morejon is 32-14 with a 3.26 ERA.

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