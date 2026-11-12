Mason Miller Makes it Clear He Wants Padres to Re-Sign Key Free Agent This Offseason

Mason Miller made history on Wednesday, when he won the first-ever National League Reliever of the Year Award. The BBWAA electorate unanimously chose Miller for the award, while teammate Adrian Morejon narrowly finished fourth.

Miller was a shoo-in for the award after leading National League relievers in saves (38), ERA (1.67), strikeout percentage (47.4) and WAR (3.7 via FanGraphs, 3.1 via Baseball Reference). Morejon went 9-3 in 86 innings this season, but trailed Miller in every other meaningful category.

For a non-closer to earn even a fourth-place finish is perhaps a meaningful indication of the perception of Morejon's value outside San Diego. Two of the four second-place votes he received came from outside the local BBWAA chapter.

Morejon was credited with 28 holds, a small measure of his integral role in Miller's statistical success.

“I can’t say enough,” Miller said when asked about Morejon. “He doesn’t get the credit he deserves, that’s for sure. Within our clubhouse, we know how valuable he is. We know we want him back next year.”

Morejon, a free agent, might have thrown his final pitch in the brown and gold. The Padres extended him a qualifying offer after the season, a one-year, $23.15 million contract for 2027. If he declines, he should have no shortage of suitors.

Next Tuesday is the deadline for player to formally accept or reject their qualifying offer, so rival bidders might not get the chance.

If Morejon rejects the qualifying offer, will the Padres' new ownership group pony up? Jose Feliciano and Kwanza Jones have said they are "all in," but whether that's enough financially to reel in Morejon remains to be seen.

For his part, Miller had nothing but praise for how the new owners handled the transition in the middle of the season, making themselves available to players after the sale became official in August.

"Jose and Kwanza did an amazing job being around the team for that stretch run," he said.

Miller suggested judging the new owners' investment in the team on their investment in coaches and other personnel — not just player payroll.

“I have no doubt they’re going to do that," he said, "whether it looks like that to the public or not.”

Most teams might consider having two relievers in the Top 4 in their league a luxury, but Miller has made his rooting interest clear.

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