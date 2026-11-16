The San Diego Padres would love to retain free agent pitcher Adrian Morejon, who's one of the best left-handed relievers in all of baseball.

However, Morejon, who was the Padres' setup man for Mason Miller, is expected to be paid like a closer, with a nine-figure contract not entirely out of the question.

The Padres need to rebuild an entire starting rotation this offseason, with the only returning starter being Randy Vasquez. Because of that, it's unclear just how much money they'll have available for the bullpen. (They also need to make at least one offensive addition, and probably two).

Thus, Morejon could very well end up being out of San Diego's price range, with many teams looking to add him to the back of their bullpen.

If that's the case, the Padres would likely look to add a reliever to replace him — and there may be no better option than a longtime rival.

Los Angeles Dodgers free agent Alex Vesia is arguably the second-best left-handed reliever on the market behind Morejon. However, he's not going to be paid as a closer, and could be a great option for San Diego.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune linked the two sides as a potential fit, while also adding the Padres showed interest in another Dodgers reliever — right-hander Evan Phillips — before he signed with the Atlanta Braves.

"There is a good chance [the Padres] will lose reliever Adrian Morejon, and [president of baseball operations AJ] Preller believes that no matter how good the rotation is, the bullpen must be a strength. Alpine native Alex Vesia is an option," Acee wrote. "The Padres were interested in right-hander Evan Phillips, but balked at anything like the three-year, $35 million deal he got from the Braves."

Would Alex Vesia Be a Good Fit in the Padres Bullpen?

The Padres are retaining many of their most important bullpen arms in Miller, Yuki Matsui and Jeremiah Estrada, who's expected to be healthy after an injury-riddled 2026.

However, Morejon and Jason Adam are free agents, leaving two critical high-leverage holes in the bullpen.

Vesia has been a high-leverage reliever for the Dodgers over the last half-decade, playing a massive role in their back-to-back World Series titles.

Across 367 regular season appearances with LA, the left-hander accrued a 2.66 ERA with 443 strikeouts over 332.1 innings.

Across 31 postseason appearances, he has an even better 1.59 ERA with 27 strikeouts over 22.2 innings.

Vesia, who turns 31 in April, would be a great fit to join the Padres elite bullpen. He's dominant against both right- and left-handed batters and has a keen ability to get his team out of any jam.

How Much Will Alex Vesia Cost?

Phillips' three-year, $35 million deal with Atlanta likely raises Vesia's price to the $13 million to $15 million AAV range. He's expected to secure a three-year deal.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X/Twitter for the latest news.