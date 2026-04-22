Padres' AJ Preller Reacts to Reported $3.9 Billion Sale

A.J. Preller's new bosses don't have an office in Petco Park yet. When they do, the San Diego Padres' new owners will have an excited general manager, a man they've already met.

Preller revealed his reaction to the news of the Padres' reported sale in a recent interview with Ben & Woods on 97.3-FM in San Diego.

AJ Preller joined @BenAndWoods this morning and was asked about reports that the Padres are on the verge of being sold: pic.twitter.com/86DWL03bk6 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 17, 2026

"It's going to be exciting to have some direction and clarity," Preller said. "If the reports are accurate, it's a testament to the idea over the last 10-plus years that this is a major market, and you can do a lot of great things in San Diego. That concept, I think, is a testament to a lot of hard work by a lot of people in the organization.

"Obviously the teams have gone out and played really well. A lot of groups, it sounds like, were super excited and wanted to own the Padres. So that's always a good thing and, I think, a testament to the fans of San Diego that this has become as big as any baseball market in the game and a crown jewel franchise.

"So it's really cool to be a part of, and hopefully super exciting for everyone with the Padres and the fans of San Diego."

Preller added that he had an opportunity to meet and greet the final group of bidders and answer questions in spring training.

"It was a little bit like speed dating," he said, "but most of the work was done through the [third-party] group that the Seidler family hired, Erik [Greupner, the Padres' CEO] and his team at the office, and we were able to focus on the baseball side of things."

According to Barry Bloom, writing in the Times of San Diego, four potential ownership groups submitted offers of $3.5 billion or more during the second round of bidding.

At approximately $3.9 billion, the expected purchase of the team by the husband-wife duo of José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones will set an MLB record once it is complete.

The price of the team reportedly raised eyebrows around the league. But Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal echoed Preller's comments about the desirability of the franchise.

.@jareddiamond joined @BenAndWoods to share some additional context on the dynamic and impact of having Jose E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones reportedly buying the Padres: pic.twitter.com/9WfUt0OUX4 — 97.3 The Fan (@973TheFanSD) April 17, 2026

"In general it just shows that there was this much interest in the Padres, just shows how desirable of a franchise [it is]," Diamond told Ben and Woods Friday. "They play in San Diego. They play in a city where they're the only show in town when it comes to major professional sports. [They] play in one of the best ballparks in the game, in a ballpark that is used 365 days of the year because of the incredible weather in San Diego.

"That's why the team sold for $3.9 billion, because people with a lot of money see San Diego, they see the Padres, they see them winning, they see the ballpark, they see the city and go 'that is a place where I can really build something and grow something.'

"Peter Seidler saw that. You hope that José Feliciano sees it too."

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