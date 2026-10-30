Padres All-Star Free Agent Projected to Sign 2-Year, $45 Million Deal

The San Diego Padres could have a whole new team by the time the 2027 season arrives.

The Friars lost 10 players to free agency Thursday morning, including Michael King, who opted out of the final two years of his contract.

Retaining King is crucial for the Padres building their rotation next season, as another pitcher on the open market is fellow starter Robbie Ray.

Ray spent only the last few months in San Diego after they traded for him before the deadline. While his future home is uncertain, one insider projected what his contract could look like.

According to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Ray could sign a two-year, $45 million deal.

"Ray had a 3.59 ERA in 182 1/3 innings for the Giants in 2025, his first full season back after 2023 Tommy John surgery. He followed that up this year by posting a 3.08 ERA in 122 2/3 innings for the Giants before being traded to the Padres at the deadline," Bowden wrote. "Ray didn’t pitch as well after the deal, posting a 5.02 ERA in nine starts, and he was ineffective in the postseason. He isn’t the Cy Young Award-level starter that he was when he was last a free agent following the 2021 season, but he’s still a solid mid-rotation starter."

The Padres are viewed by Bowden as one of the best fits for Ray, alongside the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago White Sox.

Should the Padres Bring Back Robbie Ray?

Ray played a brief stint with the Padres after they acquired him at the trade deadline.

The Padres traded for him from the San Francisco Giants to bolster their starting rotation. Instead, the trade did not benefit the Padres in any significant way.

Ray just finished his five-year, $115 million contract. He originally signed with the Seattle Mariners, with San Francisco covering a portion of his remaining salary when they acquired him

Ray's performance in San Diego was underwhelming, as he went 3-2 with a 5.02 ERA over nine starts. He pitched in 43 innings and recorded 33 strikeouts and 27 walks.

The Padres will have better options on the open market, as Ray is 35 years old and his recent strikeout-to-walk numbers are far from ideal.

Robbie Ray Free Agency Prediction

The prediction here is that Ray and the Padres will go their separate ways this offseason.

San Diego is better off signing another pitcher who is more reliable and younger. It would also help them to find cheaper options in free agency.

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