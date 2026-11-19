The San Diego Padres signed three players — two pitchers and a shortstop — on Wednesday. All three signings were to add depth to various levels of the Padres' farm system.

In other news, multiple non-tender candidates have emerged for the Padres with the deadline to tender contracts this Friday.

One is a starting pitcher, which sounds counterintuitive since the Padres need to essentially rebuild an entire rotation this offseason. However, president of baseball operations AJ Preller spoke earlier this offseason about being flexible when it comes to the finances of his 2027 rotation — and the potential $2.8 million to this player could be better allocated elsewhere.

“The idea that we have a little bit of a blank canvas and have some flexibility, I think we see that as an opportunity,” Preller said. “There’s some good pitching available on the market. We have some good pitchers that we like here at Petco [Park] that are coming back for us.

“Every year we talk about it: You’ve got to be willing to revamp your pitching staff. This offseason will be no different. We’ll have some opportunity, I think, this offseason to build a staff that we think is a championship staff through free agency, trades and continuing to develop.”

Finally, a former Padres prospect that was dealt in the Mason Miller trade back in 2024 was designated for assignment by the Athletics. The 24-year-old was a top-10 prospect for their organization, but showed clear struggles this past season.

The Padres, on the other hand, have been very happy with Miller, who's emerged as arguably the game's best closer. However, the Padres still want to continue to improve the bullpen around him to ensure he doesn't get overworked in future seasons.

"Every year you've got to remake your 'pen a little bit," Preller said this offseason.. "The bullpen's not a spot where you're like, 'Hey, we can just run it back.'"

Padres starting pitchers dealt the fourth-fewest innings in MLB in 2026, a number that can almost directly correlate to the bullpen's less productive October. Thus, the team will look to improve the entire pitching staff in 2027.

Here’s all the latest Padres news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Padres Sign Former Blue Jays Shortstop, 2 Pitchers in Free Agency

Padres Starting Pitcher Emerges as Surprise Non-Tender Candidate

Ex-Padres Prospect Traded for Mason Miller DFA’d by Athletics

Why Ryan Jeffers Accepting Twins' Qualifying Offer is Great News for Padres

Padres Tweets of the Day

The Padres are going to make a statement this winter



Tarik Skubal is the perfect splash for AJ Preller and new ownership pic.twitter.com/2iHzKAdMLq https://t.co/vopKRp41zE — Padres Nation (@NationPadres) November 19, 2026

A preview of what BA's Carlos Collazo calls one of his most glowing scouting reports ⤵️



[Ethan] Salas is a gifted blocker... he receives the ball like a veteran... his combination of plus arm strength, immaculate footwork and a rapid exchange regularly lead to 70- and 80-grade… pic.twitter.com/qEggL3mipN — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 18, 2026

.@JonSchaeffer explains why he doesn't believe Xander Bogaerts will finish his entire contract with the #Padres.



Could San Diego eventually move on from Bogaerts?#ForTheFaithful ⚾️ | @SdutKevinAcee | @DevineGospel



🔗 Full show: https://t.co/7MK3wqeey0 pic.twitter.com/Y7Uw1a2q7R — Padres Collective (@PadresHMA) November 18, 2026

The top-ranked pitcher in the Padres' system?



Coleman Borthwick 🔥



The 2026 first-rounder is incredibly nimble and athletic, with a quick arm, repeatable motion and above-average or better control.



See his full scouting report here: https://t.co/eUWtD9OKFR pic.twitter.com/VwA1vIVOwX — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) November 19, 2026

If Seiya Suzuki becomes a Padre, here's the roster question it answers.



Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Padres hosted Suzuki for a visit Monday and "could be the favorites," which would let Fernando Tatis Jr. return full time to the infield.



The numbers behind that: Suzuki… pic.twitter.com/1fvcAq5boz — Alvin Garcia (@alvinmanogarcia) November 18, 2026

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