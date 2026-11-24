The San Diego Padres are yet to make any significant moves this offseason.

Their most important free agent, right-handed pitcher Michael King, remains on the open market. As the Padres continue to watch free agency pass them by from the sidelines, King's value continues to grow.

The Friars were in on Tarik Skubal, but the New York Mets swooped in with a nine-year, $450 million offer to snag him. San Diego was also interested in Freddy Peralta, but the Baltimore Orioles gave him a five-year, $125 million deal to move East.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta and the Baltimore Orioles are in agreement on a five-year, $125 million contract, sources tell ESPN. The Orioles get their front-of-the-rotation starter. First with the details: @Ken_Rosenthal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

Looking outside of North America, Nippon Professional Baseball standout Kaima Taira was also linked to the Padres, but the right-hander agreed to a five-year, $80 million deal with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Star Japanese right-hander Kaima Taira and the Toronto Blue Jays are in agreement on a five-year, $80 million contract with an opt-out after the third season, sources tell ESPN. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus. On the news: @JonHeyman. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2026

As things currently stand, King is the most established pitcher left on the free agent market, and essentially the only one fit to carry ace status. For a team like the Padres that had a dreadful output from their starters last season, retaining King becomes more crucial by the minute.

Padres Must Re-Sign Michael King to Avoid Disastrous Offseason

King's price is only going up as more free agents fly off the board, and unless the Padres want a repeat of their starters producing the fourth-fewest innings in baseball, they need to open up the checkbook for the right-hander.

King unsurprisingly opted out of the final two years and $58 million on his contract this offseason, but has still been firmly on the Padres' radar, especially since stating his love for the city after his team's postseason elimination in the NLDS.

"This is where we started a family," King said at the time. "We started our foundation here. San Diego's been incredible for me, and it's all the way across the country from home. But now I feel like I have a second home on the West Coast, so it's been awesome. And yeah, I hope to continue."

How Much Will Michael King Cost in Free Agency?

Though it would make a lot of sense for King to return, MLB is a business and the right-hander will likely go to wherever he gets a deal he deems fair for his services.

According to Spotrac, King's market value is just under $30 million per season. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him net a four-year, $120 million deal, or something in that ballpark.

Peralta's five-year, $125 million deal ($25 million AAV) and southpaw Trevor Rogers' five-year, $120 million deal with the Cubs ($24 million AAV) should only point to King's next deal surpassing both given his 2026 production outpaced both hurlers.

King, 31, is older than both Peralta (30) and Rogers (29), though this is not expected to play much of a factor in terms of his final price to be had. The Padres are not alone as a franchise in need of an ace, and the clock is ticking for them to finally make a major move.

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