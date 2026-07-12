Padres Announce Joe Musgrove News Amid Lengthy IL Stint

The San Diego Padres have seen multiple pitchers go down with injuries this season, limiting how effective the starting rotation can be.

Right-hander Joe Musgrove is one of these pitchers, with the veteran still yet to make his season debut. Musgrove suffered a setback in his recovery from Tommy John surgery during spring training, and he's been trying to get back ever since.

It has been a long recovery process for the right-hander, and there is still no firm timeline for him to get back on the mound. But there is some good news for Musgrove, even if it's minor in comparison to his ongoing injury issues.

Musgrove has now completed 10 years of service in Major League Baseball. By completing 10 years of service time, his pension is fully vested by MLB.

The Padres took to social media to congratulate the veteran pitcher on the achievement.

Congratulations on 10 years of Major League service time, Joe! pic.twitter.com/2e0Yr1SG5x — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 11, 2026

“I’m proud of it,” Musgrove said. “I wish I was in different circumstances. But still, to get to the 10-year mark is pretty cool.”

Musgrove has been trying to do whatever he can to return this season after he missed all of 2025 due to injury. The veteran and the team have taken a patient approach with his elbow recovery, in part due to his lengthy injury history.

The right-hander did take a big step toward his eventual return this past week. Musgrove was able to throw his first bullpen session since being shut down early in the spring.

“It was pretty much fastballs only,” Musgrove said to the San Diego Union-Tribune. “I threw a couple of my other [pitches], but mainly just like a 80% touch-and-feel kind of bullpen.”

The Padres have been expecting Musgrove to return after the All-Star break, but the more likely timeline has him coming back sometime in August. Musgrove has also started to participate in fielding practice.

Musgrove has spent the last four seasons with the Padres after playing for both the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates. The Padres initially acquired Musgrove from the Pirates as part of a major three-team trade ahead of the 2022 season.

Since he arrived in San Diego, Musgrove has been one of the catalysts for the Padres' starting rotation. Musgrove made the All-Star team in 2022, making 30 starts and registering an ERA of 2.93.

In his last season with the team in 2024, he had a 3.88 ERA across 19 starts, dealing with elbow torubles throughout the year.

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