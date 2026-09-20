Padres Announce Lineup vs Marlins as They Look to Secure Sweep, Inch Closer to Postseason Berth

The San Diego Padres are looking to sweep the Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon and continue their incredible stretch of play.

The Padres took Friday's series opener, 8-2, behind five strong innings from Nick Pivetta and a six-run outburst in the bottom of the fifth inning.

On Saturday, the Friars battled back from an early 5-1 deficit and ultimately won in extra innings on Ethan Salas' first career walk-off hit.

The Padres are now 86-69 and sit as the No. 5 seed in the National League playoff race. They've won 12 of their last 13 games.

Padres vs Marlins Pitching Matchup on Sunday

Right-handed pitcher Walker Buehler is taking the mound for the Padres coming off consecutive weird starts.

This past week against the Colorado Rockies, he allowed two runs on seven hits with just one strikeout over 4.2 innings. In his start last week against the Washington Nationals, he was removed in the third inning after allowing two runs.

Overall this season, Buehler has been a savior for the Padres' rotation, making 30 starts and sporting a 4.58 ERA over 143.1 innings of work.

He faced the Marlins on July 26, allowing two earned runs (three runs total) over 5.1 innings with seven strikeouts.

Opposite Buehler will be the ace of the Marlins, Sandy Alcantara.

The right-hander pitched just four days ago in relief and earned the save for the Marlins against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Two days prior, he made a start against Arizona, pitching five innings and allowing four runs with six strikeouts.

Overall this season, Alcantara is 13-10 with a 3.84 ERA across a league-leading 206 innings.

Padres Starting Lineup

Fernando Tatis Jr., 2B Dustin Harris, RF Manny Machado, DH Ty France, 1B Jackson Merrill, CF Xander Bogaerts, SS Jake Cronenworth, 3B Samad Taylor, LF Ethan Salas, C

How to Watch Padres vs Marlins on Sunday

First pitch for San Diego Padres vs. Miami Marlins on Sunday, Sept. 20 is 1:10 p.m. PT/4:10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on Padres.TV and in the MLB app.

The Padres announced that games will also be available via cable on the following channels:

Cox (Channel 83)

DirecTV (Channel 694-3)

AT&T Uverse (Channel 781 or 1781)

Spectrum (Channel 305 or 443)

Games will be broadcast on the radio on 97.3 The Fan (in English) and XEMO 860 (in Spanish).

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